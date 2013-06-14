Stars and Leaves Appliqué

Quiltmaker Laura Boehnke utilized fusible appliqué and a small zigzag stitch to easily assemble an appliqué wall hanging. Two in the Bush Flannel and Woolies Flannel by Bonnie Sullivan for Maywood Studio add texture to the quilt.

Inspired by "Branching Out" from designer Cherie Ralston

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/8 yard mottled green flannel (vine and zigzag appliqués)

1/2 yard cream stripe flannel (appliqué foundations)

5--10" squares assorted red print flannels (circle and star appliqués)

1/4 yard total assorted green print flannels (leaf appliqués)

2/3 yard cream plaid flannel (appliqué foundations)

5/8 yard mottled cream flannel (appliqué foundations, binding)

2-8-1/2" squares assorted bird print flannels (quilt center)

1-1/8 yards backing fabric

39" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 32-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton flannel fabric. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Pattern" for pattern. To get the same look as the featured quilt, cut cream stripe flannel rectangles lengthwise (parallel to selvages).

To use fusible web for appliqués, complete the following steps.

1. Cut a 2x17" rectangle of fusible web. Press fusible-web rectangle onto wrong side of mottled green flannel. Cut fused rectangle into 2-1/2x16" vine appliqué strips.

2. Lay additional fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

3. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From mottled green flannel, cut:

4 each of patterns A and A reversed

From cream stripe flannel, cut:

2--8-1/2x16-1/2" rectangles

From one red print flannel, cut:

10 of Pattern B

From each remaining red print flannel, cut:

1 of Pattern D

From assorted green print flannels, cut:

28 of Pattern C

From cream plaid flannel, cut:

2--8-1/2x24-1/2" rectangles

From mottled cream flannel, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

4--8-1/2" squares

Appliqué Rectangles and Blocks

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange two each of mottled green A and A reversed pieces in a zigzag on a cream stripe 8-1/2x16-1/2" rectangle. Arrange five red print B circles between zigzags. Fuse all pieces in place. Repeat with remaining cream stripe flannel 8-1/2x16-1/2" rectangle.

img_stars-leaveslg_4.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange one mottled green vine appliqué strip and 14 assorted green print C leaves on each cream plaid 8-1/2x24-1/2" rectangle; fuse in place.

3. Center an assorted red print D star on each mottled cream 8-1/2" square; fuse in place.

4. Using thread that matches the appliqué shapes and working from bottom layer to top, machine-zigzag-stitch all pieces in place.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two assorted bird print 8-1/2" squares and two appliquéd star blocks in pairs. Press seams toward bird print squares. Join pairs to make quilt center. Press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appliquéd rectangles, remaining appliquéd star blocks, and quilt center. Sew each appliquéd star block to an appliquéd rectangle; press seams away from star blocks.

3. Starting with the appliquéd cream stripe rectangle on the right-hand side of the quilt center and working clockwise, add pieces to center. Press seams away from quilt center.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.