Starry Echoes Table Topper

Careful color placement in simple triangle-squares results in a stunning star block table topper. Fabrics are from the Kona Cotton solids collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Inspired by Starry Echoes from designers Joanna Burgarino and Alison Gamm

Designer: Joanna Burgarino

Materials

* 5⁄8 yard solid white (blocks A, B, and C)

* 1--10" square each solids in dark pink, light pink, dark green, light green, dark purple, light purple, dark orange, light orange, and light teal (blocks A, B, and C)

* 9×21" piece (fat eighth) solid dark teal (blocks A and C)

* 1⁄3 yard binding fabric

* 1 yard backing fabric

* 33" square batting

Finished size: 24- 1⁄2" square

Finished block: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than needed and trim them to size, cut 3" squares instead of the 2 -7⁄8" squares specified here.

From solid white, cut:

* 46--2 -7⁄8" squares

* 24--2 -1⁄2" squares

From each solid dark pink, light pink, dark purple, and light purple, cut:

* 6--2 -7⁄8" squares

From each solid dark green, light green, dark orange, and light orange, cut:

* 8--2 -7⁄8" squares

From solid dark teal, cut:

* 2--2 -7⁄8" squares

* 12--2 -1⁄2" squares

From solid light teal, cut:

* 4--2 -7⁄8" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

* 3--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble A Blocks

1. Gather six solid white 2 -7⁄8" squares, three solid dark pink 2 -7⁄8" squares, three solid light pink 2- 7⁄8" squares, two solid white 2 -1⁄2" squares, and two solid dark teal 2 -1⁄2" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid white 2 -7⁄8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

3. Layer a marked solid white square atop a solid dark pink 2- 7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two dark pink triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six dark pink triangle-squares total.

100581067_d1_1000.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 using marked solid white squares with solid light pink 2- 7⁄8" squares to make six light pink triangle-squares.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out triangle-squares and 2 -1⁄2" squares in four rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a pink Block A. The block should be 8- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581068_d2_1000.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make a second pink Block A.

7. Using dark purple instead of dark pink and light purple instead of light pink, repeat steps 1–5 to make two purple A blocks.

Assemble B Blocks

1. Gather four solid white 2 -7⁄8" squares, four solid light green 2- 7⁄8" squares, four solid dark green 2 -7⁄8" squares, and four solid white 2- 1⁄2" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid white 2 -7⁄8" squares and two solid light green 2- 7⁄8" squares.

3. Layer a marked solid white square atop a solid dark green 2 -7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two dark green triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four dark green triangle-squares total.

4. Repeat Step 3 using marked solid white squares with unmarked solid light green 2 -7⁄8" squares to make four light green triangle-squares.

5. Repeat Step 3 using marked solid light green squares and solid dark green 2- 7⁄8" squares to make four all-green triangle-squares.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out triangle-squares and 2- 1⁄2" squares in four rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a green Block B. The block should be 8 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581056_d3_1000.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make a second green Block B.

8. Using dark orange instead of dark green and light orange instead of light green, repeat steps 1–6 to make two orange B blocks.

Assemble C Block

1. Gather six solid white 2 7⁄8" squares, four solid light teal 2 -7⁄8" squares, two solid dark teal 2 -7⁄8" squares, and four solid dark teal 2 -1⁄2" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of solid white 2 -7⁄8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

3. Layer a marked solid white square atop a solid light teal 2 -7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two light triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight light teal triangle-squares total.

4. Repeat Step 3 using marked solid white squares with solid dark teal 2 -7⁄8" squares to make four dark teal triangle-squares.

5. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out triangle-squares and 2- 1⁄2" squares in four rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Block C. The block should be 8 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100581057_d4_1000.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks A, B, and C, rotating blocks so teal squares are in quilt top corners.

100581069_qad_1000.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in opposite directions. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction. The quilt top should be 24- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.