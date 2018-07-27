Star Tile Table Runner

You'll be a star after completing this table runner, which uses English paper piecing, machine appliqué, and machine piecing. Fabrics are from the Wave Texture collection by Jackie Robinson of Animas Quilts for Benartex .

Inspired by: Grate Inspiration from designer Kathy Smith

Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄4 yard each yellow tone-on-tone, gray tone-on-tone, and black tone-on-tone (blocks, appliqués, sashing, border)

3⁄8 yard red tone-on-tone (blocks, appliqués)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

5⁄8 yards backing fabric

20×40" batting

Cardstock or sturdy paper

Water-soluble fabric glue stick (optional)

Lightweight iron-on fusible web

Finished quilt: 11-1⁄2 ×31-3⁄4 "

Make Templates

You will need a paper template for each A diamond, B square, F triangle, G sashing piece, and H sashing piece. Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns. Trace each pattern onto cardstock or sturdy paper the number of times indicated below. Cut out paper templates on traced lines carefully and accurately.

48 of Pattern A

24 of Pattern B

8 of Pattern F

8 of Pattern G

2 of Pattern H

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for appliqué patterns C, D, and E. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

8 of Pattern D

24--2-1⁄4×4-3⁄4" rectangles

From gray tone-on-tone:

24 of Pattern B with 3⁄8" seam allowance

8 of Pattern F with 3⁄8" seam allowance

From red tone-on-tone:

24 of Pattern C

3 of Pattern E

24--2-1⁄4×4-1⁄4" rectangles

From black tone-on-tone:

2--1-1⁄4×25" border strips

2--1-1⁄4×6-3⁄4" border strips

4--1-1⁄4×5-1⁄2" border strips

2--1-1⁄4×5-1⁄2" rectangles

8--1-1⁄8×4-3⁄4" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Make Basted Pieces

1. Pin a paper A template to wrong side of yellow tone-on-tone 2-1⁄4×4-1⁄4" rectangle (Diagram 1). Cut out fabric diamond, adding 3⁄8" seam allowance to all edges. (Your seam allowance does not need to be exact because the paper diamond will be an accurate guide.)

100201622_d1_web.jpg

2. Fold seam allowance over one template edge. Hand-baste or use a water-soluble fabric glue stick to hold fabric in place. To hand-baste, hand-stitch through fabric (but not the paper) with a long stitch (Diagram 2). Finger-press basted edge.

100201623_d2_web.jpg

3. As you approach a corner, fold next seam allowance over template and take a stitch or two to tack corner in place (Diagram 3). Repeat folding and basting process with remaining seam allowances to make an A inner diamond. Remove pin; do not remove paper.

100201624_d3_web.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to baste 24 A inner diamonds total.

5. Pin a paper A template to wrong side of each red tone-on-tone A piece. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to baste 24 A outer diamonds total.

6. Pin a paper B template to wrong side of each gray tone-on-tone B piece. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to baste 24 B squares total.

7. Pin a paper F template to wrong side of each gray tone-on-tone F piece. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to baste eight F triangles total.

8. Using paper G templates and black tone-on-tone 1-1⁄8×4-3⁄4" rectangles, repeat steps 1–3 to baste eight G sashing strips.

9. Using paper H templates and black tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×5-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 1–3 to baste two H sashing strips.

Assemble Blocks

For English paper piecing, you can decide the order of construction because the paper stabilizes the fabric, making it possible to work in any direction. These instructions are for joining inner diamonds into star halves, joining pairs of star halves, and adding rounds of squares and outer diamonds.

1. Gather eight A inner diamonds, eight B squares, and eight A outer diamonds.

2. With right sides together, layer two A inner diamonds, aligning edges to be stitched. Hold pieces together with your fingers or a clip.

3. Thread a hand-sewing needle with thread that matches the fabric. Using tiny whipstitches and catching a few threads of both fabric folds, begin stitching at one corner (Diagram 4). You will feel the templates with your needle, but do not stitch through them. Backstitch to secure seam and stitch to opposite corner.

100201625_d4_web.jpg

4. When you reach opposite corner, take a backstitch; knot thread by making a tiny backstitch in fabric and passing needle through thread loop.

5. Lightly press open joined pieces and check seam from right side; stitches should not show. If they do, redo seam with smaller whipstitches.

6. Referring to Diagram 5, repeat steps 2–5 to join a second pair of A inner diamonds.

100201626_d5_web.jpg

7. Join diamond pairs to make a star half. Repeat to make a second star half.

8. Whipstitch star halves together to make a star unit (Diagram 6).

100201627_d6_web.jpg

9. Using a whipstitch, set a B square into each angle of star unit (Diagram 7). To set in a piece, pin and sew seam on one side. Reposition stitched pieces so next seam is aligned and continue sewing.

100201628_d7_web.jpg

10. Set an A outer diamond into each angle created by the squares (Diagram 8); press.

100201629_d8_web.jpg

11. Remove paper templates from star unit and squares; leave templates in outer diamonds. Press again to make a block.

12. Repeat steps 1–11 to make three blocks total.

Appliqué Blocks

1. Gather one block, eight fused red tone-on-tone C diamonds, one red tone-on-tone E center circle appliqué, and eight yellow-tone-on-tone D outer circle appliqués.

2. Referring to Diagram 9, arrange C, D, and E pieces on block. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place.

100201631_d10_web.jpg

3. Using threads that match appliqués, machine-zigzag-stitch pieces in place to make an appliquéd block.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to appliqué C and E pieces to remaining two blocks.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together two F triangles to make a triangle pair. Join G sashing strips to triangle pair short edges to make a setting triangle. Repeat to make four setting triangles total.

100201633_d11_web.jpg

2. Referring to Table Runner Center Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, setting triangles, and H sashing strips. Sew together, setting in seams as necessary; press.

100201635_quilt-center_web.jpg

3. Remove remaining paper templates. Open and press seam allowances flat along all outer edges. Referring to Diagram 11, trim each outer edge, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance beyond points of B squares, to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄4" through the center horizontally and 10" through the center and vertically, including seam allowances.

100201636_d13_web.jpg

Add Border Units

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, machine-stitch black tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×25" border strips to long edges. Press seams toward borders.

2. Machine-stitch black tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×5-1⁄2" border strips to diagonal edges. Press seams toward borders.

3. Sew black tone-on-tone 1-1⁄4×6-3⁄4" border strips to short edges. Press seams toward borders.

4. Trim overlapping border seams to 1⁄4" to avoid bulk.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.