Star-Spangled Summer

Celebrate the season with a table runner that embraces the best of summer.

Designer: Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip Design

Materials

1⁄4 yard white tone-on-tone (watermelon)

1⁄3 yard red tone-on-tone (watermelon)

1⁄4 yard green print (watermelon)

12" square each dark tan print No. 1 and light tan print No. 2 (background)

1⁄4 yard each dark tan print No. 2 and light tan print No. 1 (background)

7⁄8 yard navy blue tone-on-tone (border, binding)

Scrap of solid black (appliqués)

8×11" rectangle gold tone-on-tone (appliqués)

1-2⁄3 yards backing fabric

60×27" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Stabilizer

Finished table runner: 51-1⁄2×18-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"- wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing patterns A and B, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From white tone-on-tone, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" strip

2--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-3⁄4" squares

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

1--8-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" rectangle

From green print, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" strip

2--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

6--1-1⁄2" squares

From dark tan print No. 1, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2" squares

From dark tan print No. 2, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" strip

2--3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From light tan print No. 1, cut:

1--1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" strip

2--3-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2" squares

From light tan print No. 2, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From navy blue tone-on-tone, cut:

4--3-1⁄2×42" strips for border

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

From solid black, cut:

10 of Pattern A

From gold tone-on-tone, cut:

6 of Pattern B

Assemble Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white tone-on-tone 1-3⁄4" square, green print 1-1⁄2" square, dark tan print No. 1-2-1⁄2" square, and light tan print No. 1--1-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Align a marked white tone-on-tone square with one corner of red tone-on-tone 8-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line, then trim excess, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle.

100549611_600.jpg

3. In same manner, add remaining marked white tone-on-tone square to opposite corner of red rectangle, reversing direction of drawn line. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Unit A (Diagram 2). Unit A should be 8-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100549612_600.jpg

4. Add a marked green print square to one end of a white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 3; note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Unit B. Unit B should be 1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100549613_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4, reversing direction of drawn line, to make Unit B reversed (Diagram 4).

100549614_600.jpg

6. Add a marked dark tan print No. 1 square to one end of a green print 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 5; again note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Unit C. Unit C should be 2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100549615_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6, reversing direction of drawn line, to make Unit C reversed (Diagram 6).

100549616_600.jpg

8. Add a marked green print square to one end of white tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" strip (Diagram 7; note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before. In same manner, add a marked green print square to opposite end of white tone-on-tone strip (again note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Unit D (Diagram 7). Unit D should be 1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100549617_600.jpg

9. Using green print 1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" strip and two marked light tan print No. 1 squares, repeat Step 8 to make Unit E (Diagram 8).

100549618_600.jpg

10. Add a marked green print square to one corner of a light tan print No. 1--3-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 9; note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make Unit F. Unit F should be 3-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100549619_600.jpg

11. Repeat Step 10, reversing direction of drawn line and using opposite end of rectangle, to make Unit F reversed (Diagram 10).

100549620_600.jpg

12. Referring to Diagram 11, join a dark tan print No. 2--3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle, a light tan print No. 2--3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle, and a dark tan print No. 1--3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle in a row to make Unit G. Press seams in one direction. Unit G should be 4-1⁄2×9-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Unit G.

100549621_600.jpg

Assemble Table Runner Center

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together units A, B, B reversed, C, and C reversed in a horizontal row. Press seams away from units B and B reversed. Sew dark tan print No. 2--1-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" strip to top edge of the joined units. Press seam toward dark tan print strip. Add a Unit G to each side edge of joined units to make upper section. Press seams toward G units.

100549622_600.jpg

2. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together Unit D, Unit E, and light tan print No. 1--1-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" strip in a row. Press seams toward Unit E. Join Unit F to one short edge, and Unit F reversed to remaining short edge of horizontal row to make lower section. Press seams toward F units.

3. Join upper and lower sections to make table runner center. Press seam in one direction. The table runner center should be 45-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Cut and piece navy blue tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄2×45-1⁄2" border strips

2--3-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" border strips

2. Sew long border strips to long edges of table runner center. Join short border strips to remaining edges to make table runner top. Press all seams toward border.

Appliqué Table Runner Top

1. Referring to photo, position solid black A seeds and gold tone-on-tone B stars on table runner top. Following manufacturer's directions, fuse in place.

2. Using matching thread, a stabilizer under table runner top, and a short stitch length (8–10 stitches per inch), machine-zigzag-stitch around edge of each appliqué to complete table runner top.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Avis Shirer machine-stitched in the ditch between each pieced section of the table runner. She used an overall stipple to add texture to the watermelon center and border, and stitched a loop motif on the watermelon rind.