Star Spangled Banner

Top your summer table with this star-studded runner.

Designer: Tammy Johnson

Materials

12" square cream felted wool (appliqués)

1⁄2 yard red-and-cream print (blocks, binding)

1 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)

1 yard total assorted navy blue prints, plaids, and stripes (blocks)

3⁄4 yard total assorted dark red prints and stripes (border)

1-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

24×72" batting

12" square fusible web

Finished quilt: 17-1⁄2×65-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cold-rinse cycle. Machine-dry on high heat and steam-press.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Star Pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern eight times, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto cream felted wool 12" square; let cool. Cut out wool shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From red-and-cream print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

5--2-1⁄2" squares for block centers

From assorted cream prints, cut:

10--1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles for position 9

10--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles for position 7

10--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles for position 5

10--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles for position 3

10--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles for position 1

From assorted navy blue prints, plaids, and stripes, cut:

10--1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles for position 10

10--1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangles for position 8

10--1-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles for position 6

10--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles for position 4

10--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles for position 2

From assorted dark red prints and stripes, cut:

2--3×17-1⁄2" border strips

8--3×15-1⁄2" strips for border

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out a red-and-cream print 2-1⁄2" square and two assorted cream print rectangles or assorted navy blue print, plaid, or stripe rectangles for each of the 10 positions.

100548376_600.jpg

2. Sew cream print position 1 rectangles to opposite edges of red-and-cream print square (Diagram 1). Press seams toward rectangles.

100548373_600.jpg

3. Add navy blue print, plaid, or stripe position 2 rectangles to remaining edges of Step 2 unit (Diagram 2). Press seams toward rectangles.

100548374_600.jpg

4. Join cream print position 3 rectangles to opposite edges of Step 3 unit (Diagram 3); press seams as before. Continue in the same manner, adding remaining pairs of rectangles in numerical sequence, to make a Courthouse Steps block. The Courthouse Steps block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100548375_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make five Courthouse Steps blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in a vertical row, rotating alternate blocks as shown. Join blocks to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 12-1⁄2×60-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100548377_600_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together four dark red print or stripe 3×15-1⁄2" strips along short ends to makea pieced border strip. Press seams in one direction. The pieced border strip should be 3×60-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second pieced border strip.

2. Join pieced border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew dark red print or stripe 3×17-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Tammy Johnson used tan thread to machine-quilt a wavy line in concentric squares, following the seams within each block. Using red thread, she stitched the same design in the center of the border.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, position prepared star appliqués on quilt top. Fuse all pieces in place. Using matching thread, machine-blanket-stitch around each star appliqué.