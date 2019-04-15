Star and Moons Table Topper

Lunar-theme fabrics frame four blocks that create a secondary center star. Fabrics are from the Lugu collection by Jessica Swift for Art Gallery Fabrics .

Inspired by: Across the Way from designer Geralyn Powers

Quilt tester: Sarah Huechteman

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

3⁄8 yard mustard print (blocks)

10" square fuchsia novelty print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each pink print and cream lunar print (blocks)

12" square orange print (blocks)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

1 yard backing fabric

33"-square batting

Finished size: 24-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From mustard print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2 × 8-1⁄2" strips

8--2-1⁄2 × 4-1⁄2" strips

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From fuchsia novelty print, fussy-cut:

4--4-1⁄2" squares

From pink print, cut:

16--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 small triangles total

From cream lunar print, cut:

8--5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 large triangles total

From orange print, cut:

4--5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 large triangles total

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 × 42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Sew mustard print 2-1⁄2 × 4-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of a fuchsia print 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1). Add mustard print 2-1⁄2 × 8-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges to make a center unit. The center unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7000943-10572_co-d01_1400.jpg

2) Repeat Step 1 to make four center units total.

3) Referring to Diagram 2, lay out two pink print small triangles, two cream print large triangles, and one orange print large triangle in a row.

7000943-10572_co-d02_1400.jpg

4) Layer the first two large triangles in the row, offsetting them by 3⁄8" (Diagram 3); sew together with a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Add the third large triangle in the same manner (Diagram 4).

7000943-10572_co-d03_1400.jpg

7000943-10572_co-d04_1400.jpg

5) Referring to Diagram 5, add the small triangles to make an outer row. The outer row should be 2-1⁄2 × 8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7000943-10572_co-d05_1400.jpg

6) Repeat steps 3-5 to make 16 matching outer rows total.

7) Lay out four mustard print 2-1⁄2" squares, four outer rows, and one center unit in three rows (Diagram 6). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

7000943-10572_co-d06_1400.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in pairs; press seams in opposite directions.

7000943-10572_co-qad_1400.jpg

2) Join pairs to make quilt center. Press seam in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.