Squares and Strips Table Runner

Inspired by Tropical Dreams from designer Jerry Stube of The Quilter's Quarters

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-3/4 yards total assorted red, black, and gray prints (blocks, outer border, binding)

1-1/4 yards light gray print (blocks, inner border)

2-3/8 yards backing fabric

35x83" batting

Finished quilt: 26-1/2x74-1/2"

Finished blocks: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted red, black, and gray prints, cut:

18--2-1/2x21" strips for outer border and binding

16--2-1/2x11" strips

22--2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

4--2-1/2" squares

From light gray print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" strips for inner border

4--6-1/2x18-1/2" rectangles

17--2-1/2x11" strips

4--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two assorted red, black, or gray print 2-1/2x11" strips and one light gray print 2-1/2x11" strip to make strip set A. Press seams away from light gray print. Repeat to make five A strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 20-2-1/2"-wide A segments.

img_squares-stripslg_3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together one assorted red, black, or gray print 2-1/2x11" strip and two light gray print 2-1/2x11" strips to make strip set B. Press seams away from light gray print. Repeat to make six B strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 21-2-1/2"-wide B segments.

img_squares-stripslg_3a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together one assorted red, black, or gray print 2-1/2" square and a light gray print 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangle to make a C segment. Press seam away from light gray print. The C segment should be 2-1/2x6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four C segments total.

img_squares-stripslg_3b.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together two A segments and one B segment to make block A. Press seams toward A segments. Block A should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A blocks total.

img_squares-stripslg_3c.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one A segment and two B segments to make block B. Press seams toward A segment. Block B should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six B blocks total.

img_squares-stripslg_3d.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together one A segment, one B segment, and one C segment to make block C. Press seams away from B segment. Block C should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four C blocks total.

img_squares-stripslg_3e.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew together two A blocks and one B block to make a pieced row (Diagram 7). Press seams toward A blocks. The pieced row should be 6-1/2x18-1/2" including seam allowances. Sew a light gray print 6-1/2x18-1/2" rectangle to each long edge of pieced row to make a side unit; press seams toward rectangles. The side unit should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make two side units total.

img_squares-stripslg_4.jpg

2. Lay out one A block, four B blocks, and four C blocks in three rows (Diagram 8; note rotation of C blocks). Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward A and C blocks. Join rows to make a center unit; press seams in one direction. The center unit should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_squares-stripslg_4a.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew side units to opposite edges of center unit to make table runner center. Press seams toward side units. The quilt center should be 18-1/2x54-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_squares-stripslg_4b_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece light gray print 2-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--2-1/2x54-1/2" inner border strips

2--2-1/2x22-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew short inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 11 assorted red, black, and gray print 2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles along long edges to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The short outer border strip should be 8-1/2x22-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

4. Sew short outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Press seams toward inner border.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join four assorted red, black, and gray 2-1/2x21" strips along short edges to make a long outer border strip. Trim long outer border strip to 2-1/2x74-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

6. Sew long outer border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.