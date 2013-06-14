Squares and Stars Tabletop Quilt
Inspired by Box of Chocolates from designers Chloe Anderson and Colleen Reale of Toadusew Creative Concepts
Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke
Materials
- 1/4 yard black print No. 1 (block A)
- 12" square purple-and-black print (block A)
- 1/2 yard orange print (block A)
- 7/8 yard blue print (blocks A and B)
- 1/2 yard total assorted swirl prints in purple, green, blue, and brown (blocks A and B)
- 10" square butterfly print (block B)
- 1 yard black print No. 2 (block B, border, binding)
- 2-2/3 yards backing fabric
- 48" square batting
Finished quilt: 40" square
Finished blocks: 12" square
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From black print No. 1, cut:
- 10--2x6-1/2" rectangles
- 10--2x3-1/2" rectangles
From purple-and-black print, cut:
- 5--3-1/2" squares
From orange print, cut:
- 40--3-1/2" squares
From blue print, cut:
- 8--6-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total
- 20--3-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles
From assorted swirl prints, cut:
- 36--3-1/2" squares
From butterfly print, cut:
- 4--4-3/4" squares
From black print No. 2, cut:
- 4--2-1/2x42" binding strips
- 2--2-1/4x40" border strips
- 2--2-1/4x36-1/2" border strips
- 8--2-5/8x9" rectangles
- 8--2-5/8x4-3/4" rectangles
Assemble A Blocks
1. Sew black print No. 1-2x3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of a purple-and-black print 3-1/2" square (Diagram 1). Add black print No. 1-2x6-1/2" rectangles to remaining edges of purple-and-black print square to make a block A center. Press all seams toward black print No. 1 rectangles. The block A center should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five block A centers total.
2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each orange print 3-1/2" square.
3. Align a marked orange print square with one end of a blue print 3-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2). Stitch on marked line and trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press attached triangle open, pressing seam toward orange print.
4. Align a second marked orange print 31/2" square with remaining end of Step 3 blue print rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 6-1/2x3-1/2" including seam allowances.
5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make 20 Flying Geese units total.
6. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out a block A center, four Flying Geese units, and four assorted swirl print 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from Flying Geese units. Join rows to make block A. Press seams toward middle row. Block A should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A blocks total.
Assemble B Blocks
1. Sew black print No. 2- 2-5/8x4-3/4" rectangles to opposite edges of a butterfly print 4-3/4" square (Diagram 4). Add black print No. 2-2-5/8x9" rectangles to remaining edges of butterfly print square to make a block B center. Press all seams toward black print No. 2 rectangles. The block B center should be 9" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block B centers total.
2. Referring to Diagram 5, sew blue print triangles to opposite edges of a block B center. Press seams toward blue print triangles. Add blue print triangles to remaining edges of center to make a Square-in-a-Square unit; press seams toward blue print triangles. The Square-in-a-Square unit should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Square-in-a-Square units total.
3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each remaining assorted swirl print 3-1/2" square.
4. Align a marked swirl print square with one corner of a Square-in-a-Square unit (Diagram 6; note direction of marked line). Stitch on drawn line and trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward swirl print. In the same manner, add marked swirl print squares to remaining corners to make block B. Block B should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Center
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows, alternating A and B blocks.
2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. Quilt center should be 36-1/2" square including seam allowances.
Add Border
Sew short black print No. 2 border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long black print No. 2 border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired.
3. Bind with black print No. 2 binding strips.