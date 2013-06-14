Squares and Stars Tabletop Quilt

Inspired by Box of Chocolates from designers Chloe Anderson and Colleen Reale of Toadusew Creative Concepts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard black print No. 1 (block A)

12" square purple-and-black print (block A)

1/2 yard orange print (block A)

7/8 yard blue print (blocks A and B)

1/2 yard total assorted swirl prints in purple, green, blue, and brown (blocks A and B)

10" square butterfly print (block B)

1 yard black print No. 2 (block B, border, binding)

2-2/3 yards backing fabric

48" square batting

Finished quilt: 40" square

Finished blocks: 12" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From black print No. 1, cut:

10--2x6-1/2" rectangles

10--2x3-1/2" rectangles

From purple-and-black print, cut:

5--3-1/2" squares

From orange print, cut:

40--3-1/2" squares

From blue print, cut:

8--6-7/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

20--3-1/2x6-1/2" rectangles

From assorted swirl prints, cut:

36--3-1/2" squares

From butterfly print, cut:

4--4-3/4" squares

From black print No. 2, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2-1/4x40" border strips

2--2-1/4x36-1/2" border strips

8--2-5/8x9" rectangles

8--2-5/8x4-3/4" rectangles

Assemble A Blocks

1. Sew black print No. 1-2x3-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of a purple-and-black print 3-1/2" square (Diagram 1). Add black print No. 1-2x6-1/2" rectangles to remaining edges of purple-and-black print square to make a block A center. Press all seams toward black print No. 1 rectangles. The block A center should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five block A centers total.

img_squares-and-starslg_3.jpg

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each orange print 3-1/2" square.

3. Align a marked orange print square with one end of a blue print 3-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2). Stitch on marked line and trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press attached triangle open, pressing seam toward orange print.

img_squares-and-starslg_3a.jpg

4. Align a second marked orange print 31/2" square with remaining end of Step 3 blue print rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 6-1/2x3-1/2" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make 20 Flying Geese units total.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out a block A center, four Flying Geese units, and four assorted swirl print 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from Flying Geese units. Join rows to make block A. Press seams toward middle row. Block A should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A blocks total.

img_squares-and-starslg_3b.jpg

Assemble B Blocks

1. Sew black print No. 2- 2-5/8x4-3/4" rectangles to opposite edges of a butterfly print 4-3/4" square (Diagram 4). Add black print No. 2-2-5/8x9" rectangles to remaining edges of butterfly print square to make a block B center. Press all seams toward black print No. 2 rectangles. The block B center should be 9" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block B centers total.

img_squares-and-starslg_4.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 5, sew blue print triangles to opposite edges of a block B center. Press seams toward blue print triangles. Add blue print triangles to remaining edges of center to make a Square-in-a-Square unit; press seams toward blue print triangles. The Square-in-a-Square unit should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Square-in-a-Square units total.

img_squares-and-starslg_4a.jpg

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each remaining assorted swirl print 3-1/2" square.

4. Align a marked swirl print square with one corner of a Square-in-a-Square unit (Diagram 6; note direction of marked line). Stitch on drawn line and trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward swirl print. In the same manner, add marked swirl print squares to remaining corners to make block B. Block B should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

img_squares-and-starslg_4b.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows, alternating A and B blocks.

img_squares-and-starslg_5.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. Quilt center should be 36-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew short black print No. 2 border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long black print No. 2 border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.