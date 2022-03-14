Inspired by: Blue Baskets from designer Lori DeJarnatt

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished table topper: 21-1/2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

4—7" squares assorted plaids in green, blue, and pink (appliqués)

3/8 yard solid white (blocks, sashing rectangles)

1/4 yard teal plaid (sashing squares, border)

1/3 yard teal stripe (binding)

7/8 yard backing fabric

30"-square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern four times, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted plaids, cut:

4 of Basket Pattern

From solid white, cut:

4—6-1/2" squares

12—2-1/2×6-1/2" sashing rectangles

From teal plaid, cut:

9—2-1/2" sashing squares

2—2×21-1/2" border strips

2—2×18-1/2" border strips

From teal stripe, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, arrange an assorted plaid basket appliqué on a solid white 6-1/2" square. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions.

Spring Baskets Table Topper

2. Using thread that matches the basket fabric, machine-zigzag-stitch appliqué edges to make a block.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Table Topper Top

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1 Referring to Table Topper Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, solid white 2-1/2×6-1/2" sashing rectangles, and teal plaid 2-1/2" sashing squares in five rows.

Spring Baskets Table Topper

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows; press seams toward sashing rows to complete table topper center. The table topper center should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew teal plaid 2×18-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of table topper center (Table Topper Assembly Diagram). Sew teal plaid 2×21-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete table topper top.

Finish Table Topper

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Quilt tester Diane Tomlinson machine-quilted 1/4" inside each sashing rectangle.