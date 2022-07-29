Spooky Place Mat
Inspired by: Sign of the Season from designer Wendy Sheppard
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Finished size: 15-1/2×22-1/2"
- 1/4 yard total assorted Halloween novelty prints (outer border)
- 1/8 yard gray print (inner border)
- 2/3 yard purple print (place mat center, backing)
- 1/3 yard solid black (binding)
- 15-1/2×22-1/2" batting
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted prints, cut:
- 22—2-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles
From gray print, cut:
- 2—1-1/2×22-1/2" inner border strips
From purple print, cut:
- 1—15-1/2×22-1/2" rectangle
- 1—7-1/2 ×22-1/2" rectangle
From solid black, cut:
- 3—2-1/2×42" binding strips
Assemble Place Mat
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together 11 assorted print 2-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles to make a pieced outer border strip. The strip should be 3-1/2×22-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second pieced outer border strip.
2. Referring to Place Mat Assembly Diagram, sew together pieced outer border strips, gray print 1-1/2×22-1/2" inner border strips, and purple print 7-1/2×22-1/2" rectangle to make a place mat top. The place mat top should be 15-1/2× 22-1/2" including seam allowances.
Finish Place Mat
1. Layer purple print 15-1/2 × 22-1/2" rectangle with right side down, batting 15-1/2×22-1/2" rectangle, and place mat top with right side up; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with solid black binding strips.