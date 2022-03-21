Stars float on a background of bright white. Add interest with gray dot triangles corners.

Finished quilt: 21-1/2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

10" square gray dot (blocks)

1/2 yard solid white (blocks)

9—10" squares assorted prints in red, aqua, green, and navy blue (blocks)

1/4 yard red sailboat print (border)

1/4 yard red dot (binding)

3/4 yard backing fabric

27" square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray dot, cut:

16—2" squares

From solid white, cut:

72—2-1/2" squares

From each assorted print, cut:

1—2-1/2" square

8—1-1/2" squares

From red sailboat print, cut:

2—2×21-1/2" border strips

2—2×18-1/2" border strips

From red dot, cut:

3—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Corner Squares

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each gray dot 2" square.

2. Align a marked gray dot square with one corner of a solid white 2-1/2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Open attached triangle and press seam open to make corner square. The corner square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Splash of Sparkle

3. Using remaining marked gray dot squares and solid white 2-1/2" squares, repeat Step 2 to make 16 corner squares total.

Assemble Star Point Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted print 1-1/2" square.

2. Align a marked assorted print square with one corner of a solid white 2-1/2" square (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew, trim, and press as before.

Splash of Sparkle

3. Repeat Step 2 to add a matching marked assorted print square to adjacent corner to make a star point unit (Diagram 3; again note direction of drawn line). The unit should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Splash of Sparkle

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make four matching star point units total.

5. Using solid white 2-1/2" squares and remaining marked assorted print squares, repeat steps 2–4 to make 36 star point units total (nine sets of four matching units).

Assemble Star Blocks

This quilt included three different star blocks. Refer to photo or Quilt Assembly Diagram, to follow the same color placement used by designer Sherri McConnell.

1. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four matching star point units, a matching print 2-1/2" square, three solid white 2-1/2" squares, and a corner square in three horizontal rows.

Splash of Sparkle

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from star point units. Join rows to make Star Block 1; press seams in one direction. The block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four total of Star Block 1.

4. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four matching star point units, a matching print 2-1/2" square, two solid white 2-1/2" squares, and two corner squares in three horizontal rows. Repeat Step 2 to make Star Block 2.

Splash of Sparkle

5. Repeat Step 4 to make four total of Star Block 2.

6. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out four matching star point units, a matching print 2-1/2" square, and four corner squares in three horizontal rows. Repeat Step 2 to make Star Block 3.

Splash of Sparkle

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out star blocks 1, 2, and 3 in three horizontal rows.

Splash of Sparkle

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew red sailboat print 2×18-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red sailboat print 2×21-1/2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Abby Latimer machine-quilted horizontal wavy lines across the quilt top.