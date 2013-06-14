Snowflakes & Hearts Wool Table Mat

You don't even need a sewing machine to make this charming wool table appliqué centerpiece.

Materials

Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes

From Quilts and More, Winter 2007

1/3 yard mottled cream felted wool (large scallop, snowflake and heart appliqués, backing)



13x16" piece blue felted wool (small scallop, snowflake and heart appliqués)



Embroidery floss: light blue, white, silver metallic



14 -- size 4mm pearl beads



Lightweight fusible web



Finished Table Mat:11-1/2" diameter

Quantities are for 100% wool fabrics.

Cut Fabrics

Felted wool (available in many quilt shops) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of the appliqué shapes. If you want to felt your own wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press.

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the following order. To use fusible web for cutting appliqué shapes, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out fusible web shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From mottled cream wool, cut:

2 of Pattern D

4 of Pattern B

4 of Pattern C

From blue wool, cut:

1 of Pattern A

10 of Pattern B

10 of Pattern C

Appliqué Table Mat

Use one strand of embroidery floss for all stitching.

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position mottled cream B and C pieces on blue A scallop piece. Fuse in place.

2. Using light blue embroidery floss, whipstitch B heart pieces to A piece.

3. Using silver metallic embroidery floss, stitch "arms" of each snowflake to A piece by pulling thread up from back of A piece through outer end of snowflake arm and down through center of snowflake. Using white floss, make a tiny tack stitch at the end of each snowflake arm (where metallic thread ends) to secure.

4. Referring to Seed Bead Diagram, sew a pearl bead in center of each snowflake and through all layers.

5. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position blue B and C pieces on mottled cream D scallop piece. Fuse in place.

6. Using light blue embroidery floss, whipstitch B heart pieces to D piece.

7. Repeat steps 3 and 4, using light blue floss for tack stitch, to stitch arms of snowflakes and pearl beads to D piece.

8. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, using one strand of light blue floss, whipstitch A scallop piece to D scallop piece to make appliquéd table mat.

9. Layer appliquéd table mat to mottled white D backing piece. Using light blue embroidery floss, blanket-stitch together along scalloped edges to complete table mat. Press, being careful to avoid pearl beads and metallic thread.

To blanket-stitch, pull needle up at A, form a reverse L shape with floss, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch. Continue in same manner around shape.

Tips

1. Thread needle with thread that matches the pearl bead and knot one end. Push needle through quilt top to back where you want the first bead. (The knot will be covered by the bead.) Take a few stitches on back to secure the thread, then bring needle through to top, right next to knot.

2. Slip bead on thread. Insert needle into top close to the bead and pull needle through to the back (Seed Bead Diagram).

img_snowflakesheartslg_3a.jpg

img_snowflakesheartslg_3b_0.jpg

img_snowflakesheartslg_3c.jpg