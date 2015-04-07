Simply Solid

Select a variety of solids for spinning Pinwheel blocks in an easy table runner. Fabrics are from the Kona cotton solids collection from Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Inspired by Summer Spinner from designer Sherri McConnell

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1⁄4 yard assorted light/medium solids in purple, blue, and pink (blocks)

1⁄4 yard assorted dark solids in fuchsia, purple, and blue (blocks)

1⁄4 yard solid lavender (sashing, border)

1⁄8 yard solid burgundy (sashing)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

2⁄3 yard backing fabric

23×31" batting

Finished quilt: 14-1⁄2×23"

Finished block: 3-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light/medium solids, cut:

30--2-5⁄8" squares (15 sets of 2 matching squares)

From assorted dark solids, cut:

30--2-5⁄8" squares (15 sets of 2 matching squares)

From solid lavender, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×21" border strips

2--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" border strips

22--1-1⁄4×4" sashing strips

From solid burgundy, cut:

8--1-1⁄4" sashing squares

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted solid light/medium purple, blue, and pink 2-5⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked solid light/medium purple atop a solid dark purple 2-5⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100588124_d1_600.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam toward assorted solid dark purple, to make two matching triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 using the matching solid light/medium purple and matching solid dark purple 2-5⁄8" squares to make a set of four matching triangle-squares.

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make 60 triangle-squares total (15 sets of four matching triangle-squares).

Assemble Pinwheel Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four matching triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Pinwheel block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 4" square including seam allowances.

100588125_d2_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 15 Pinwheel blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Pinwheel blocks, solid lavender sashing strips, and solid burgundy sashing squares in nine horizontal rows.

100588126_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward solid lavender sashing strips.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 12-1⁄2×21" including seam allowances.

Add Border

Join solid lavender 1-1⁄2×21" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add solid lavender 1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.