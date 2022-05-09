Simple Summer Coasters
Inspired by: Broad Stripes & Bright Stars from designer Corey Yoder
Quilt tester: Doris Brunnette
Finished size: 4" square
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 10" square each red print and multicolor print (coaster top and back)
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From red print, cut:
- 2—4-1/2" squares
- 3—1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles
- 2—1×4-1/2" rectangles
From multicolor print, cut:
- 3—1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles
- 2—1×4-1/2" rectangles
Assemble Coasters
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Sew together red print 1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles and multicolor print 1×4-1/2" rectangles in a row to make a coaster top (Diagram 1). The coaster top should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.
2. Repeat Step 1 using multicolor print 1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles and red print 1×4-1/2" rectangles to make a second coaster top (Diagram 2).
3. Layer one coaster top and a red print 4-1/2" square, right sides together. Sew together edges of layered pieces, leaving a 2" opening in one edge for turning (Diagram 3).
4. Turn the coaster right side out through the opening. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out the corners. With raw edges of opening folded in 1/4", topstitch all edges to complete coaster.
5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make a second coaster.