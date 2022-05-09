Inspired by: Broad Stripes & Bright Stars from designer Corey Yoder

Quilt tester: Doris Brunnette

Finished size: 4" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

10" square each red print and multicolor print (coaster top and back)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red print, cut:

2—4-1/2" squares

3—1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

2—1×4-1/2" rectangles

From multicolor print, cut:

3—1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

2—1×4-1/2" rectangles

Assemble Coasters

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Sew together red print 1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles and multicolor print 1×4-1/2" rectangles in a row to make a coaster top (Diagram 1). The coaster top should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Simple Summer Coasters

2. Repeat Step 1 using multicolor print 1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles and red print 1×4-1/2" rectangles to make a second coaster top (Diagram 2).

Simple Summer Coasters

3. Layer one coaster top and a red print 4-1/2" square, right sides together. Sew together edges of layered pieces, leaving a 2" opening in one edge for turning (Diagram 3).

Simple Summer Coasters

4. Turn the coaster right side out through the opening. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out the corners. With raw edges of opening folded in 1/4", topstitch all edges to complete coaster.