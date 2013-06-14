Shoofly Stars Tabletop Quilt

Inspired by Odds & Ends from designer Jill Reid

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard tan floral (blocks)

5/8 yard brown print (sashing, border, binding)

5/8 yard total assorted blue, green, and brown prints (blocks)

7/8 yard backing fabric

29" square batting

Finished quilt: 22-1/2" square

Finished star block: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From tan floral, cut:

16--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

16--2-1/2" squares

From brown print, cut:

3--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2-1/2x22-1/2" border strips

2--2-1/2x18-1/2" border strips

1--2-1/2x18-1/2" sashing strip

2--2-1/2x8-1/2" sashing rectangles

Cut and Assemble Blocks

The following instructions result in one block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make a total of four blocks.

From print No. 1 (blue, green, or brown), cut:

2--2-5/8" squares

4--1x2-1/4" rectangles

From print No. 2 (blue or green), cut:

8--2-1/2" squares

From print No. 3 (green or brown), cut:

2--2-5/8" squares

1--1" square

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each print No. 1--2-5/8" square and print No. 2-2-1/2" square.

2. Layer each marked print No. 1--2-5/8" square atop a print No. 3--2-5/8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

img_shoofly-starslg_3.jpg

3. Cut a pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units and press seams toward print No. 3 to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/4" square including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining pair to make four matching triangle-squares total.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out triangle-squares, print No. 1--1x2-1/4" rectangles, and print No. 3--1" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make a Shoofly unit; press seams open. The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_shoofly-starslg_3a.jpg

5. Align a marked print No. 2--2-1/2" square with one end of a tan floral 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 3). Stitch on marked line and trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press attached triangle open, pressing seam toward tan floral.

img_shoofly-starslg_3b.jpg

6. Align a second marked print No. 2--2-1/2" square with remaining end of Step 5 tan floral rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 4-1/2x2-1/2" including seam allowances.

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 to make four Flying Geese units total.

8. Lay out Shoofly unit, Flying Geese units, and four tan floral 2-1/2" squares in three rows (Diagram 4). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make a Sawtooth Star block; press seams open. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_shoofly-starslg_3c.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Sawtooth Star blocks, brown print sashing rectangles, and brown print sashing strip in three vertical rows.

img_shoofly-starslg_4.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strip.

4. Sew short brown print border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown print border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired