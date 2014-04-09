Scrappy Triangles
Triangle-squares in a vibrant mix of colors add plenty of texture to a small quilt. A bias-cut stripe binding serves as a modern frame. Fabrics are from the Mix It Up! collection by Jenni Calo for Connecting Threads.
Designer: Mari Martin for Connecting Threads
Materials
- 1 yard tan print
- 1-1⁄2 yards total assorted prints in red, yellow, green, blue, and orange
- 1⁄2 yard gold stripe (binding)
- 1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric
- 38×45" batting
Finished quilt: 32×38 -3⁄4"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From tan print, cut:
- 119--3-1⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally once for 238 triangles total
From assorted prints, cut:
- 119--3-1⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally once for 238 triangles total
From gold stripe, cut:
- Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 170" in length for binding
Assemble Triangle-Squares
1. With right sides together, sew together a tan print triangle and an assorted print triangle along long edges (Diagram 1).
2. Press seam allowance away from the tan print to make a triangle-square. The triangle-square should be 2-3⁄4" square, including seam allowance (Diagram 2).
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 238 triangle-squares total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out triangle-squares in 17 horizontal rows.
2. Sew together triangle-squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.
3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with gold stripe bias binding strips.