Scrappy Table Toppers
Don't worry if you don't have a robust scrap stash. These pretty table toppers only need a small amount of fabric. Plus, they come together quickly!
Saltwater Taffy
Raid your scrap bag to make this quick and easy tabletop quilt.
A Bit of History
Snippets of antique fabrics produce a scrappy mini quilt that is easy to construct.
Bright Bits Mini Quilt
Make a bright, spring-inspired table topper using scraps of fabric.
Balancing Act Table Topper
This easy table topper features subtle shifts in fabric contrast.
Bay Breeze
The recipe for this table mat is simple-just mix together a batch of charm squares.
Bitty Bow Ties
Miniature versions of a classic block make for a dapper table topper.
Harvest Table
Using an abundance of prints in fall hues, whip up a Log Cabin table topper that has a Straight Furrows setting.
Scrappy Nine-Patch Quilt
Nine-patch and triangle-squares are the perfect combination for this tabletop quilt.
Autumn Harvest
Fall-color triangles dart this way and that across the warm, seasonal table topper.
Table Matters
Setting a stylish table is easy with this colorful runner. Scrappy rows of squares set on point come together fast for dynamic effect.
Fall Mix
Mix batiks and solids in a simple quilt that makes an eye-catching fall table topper.
Scrappy Triangles
Triangle-squares in a vibrant mix of colors add plenty of texture to a small quilt. A bias-cut stripe binding serves as a modern frame.
Peekaboo Patterns Table Topper
Scrappy prints come together beautifully in this table topper. In the Pinwheel units, bright fabrics peek through a solid background.
Neutral Territory
Pull all your medium-tone prints for a table topper that sparkles.
Green Acres Doll Quilt
A scrappy assorted of greens are highlighted with rich red sashing in a doll quilt that can span the seasons.
Columns of Color
Columns of bright prints stand out against darker prints for a dramatic quilt. Black squares in the centers of the columns give the columns a braided look.
Wheel of Fortune
A scrappy circle composed of a variety of blues, greens, and browns is the standout of this project. A fun border of smaller spheres and arches continues the rounded motif for a table topper with a whimsical look.
Scrappy Strip-Pieced Squares
If you're hooked on the look of crochet, here's how to get it with fabric rather than yarn. Craft each scrappy block from strip-pieced squares in six 1930s reproduction prints.
Floral Fancy
Sew a bright and whimsical table topper using an assortment of floral prints and bright borders.
Scrappy Table Runner
Careful color placement of rich navy, olive, brown, and red is key to creating this three-block table runner of hourglass and Flying Geese units.
Scrappy Kaleidoscope Table Topper
An unlikely plaid creates an abstract circular illusion around the center Kaleidoscope block. Chose high-contrast prints for the asymmetrical borders to give your quilt a scrappy quality.
Scrappy Floral Applique Table Mat
Raid your stash to make this table mat and matching mug mats. Add a personal touch by finishing this project with large, hand-quilted stitches.
1930s Doll Quilt
Triangle-squares rotate this way and that to create the overall diamond pattern. A variety of feed sack prints are held together visually by the use of a single solid blue fabric.
Scrappy Charm Squares
Like shortcuts? A charm pack is perfect for this scrappy table topper's 2-1/2" squares and narrow strips.