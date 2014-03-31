Scrappy Table Toppers

Don't worry if you don't have a robust scrap stash. These pretty table toppers only need a small amount of fabric. Plus, they come together quickly!

Saltwater Taffy

Raid your scrap bag to make this quick and easy tabletop quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

A Bit of History

Snippets of antique fabrics produce a scrappy mini quilt that is easy to construct.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bright Bits Mini Quilt

Make a bright, spring-inspired table topper using scraps of fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Balancing Act Table Topper

This easy table topper features subtle shifts in fabric contrast. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bay Breeze

The recipe for this table mat is simple-just mix together a batch of charm squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bitty Bow Ties

Miniature versions of a classic block make for a dapper table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Harvest Table

Using an abundance of prints in fall hues, whip up a Log Cabin table topper that has a Straight Furrows setting.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Nine-Patch Quilt

Nine-patch and triangle-squares are the perfect combination for this tabletop quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Autumn Harvest

Fall-color triangles dart this way and that across the warm, seasonal table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Table Matters

Setting a stylish table is easy with this colorful runner. Scrappy rows of squares set on point come together fast for dynamic effect.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fall Mix

Mix batiks and solids in a simple quilt that makes an eye-catching fall table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Triangles

Triangle-squares in a vibrant mix of colors add plenty of texture to a small quilt. A bias-cut stripe binding serves as a modern frame.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Peekaboo Patterns Table Topper

Scrappy prints come together beautifully in this table topper. In the Pinwheel units, bright fabrics peek through a solid background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Neutral Territory

Pull all your medium-tone prints for a table topper that sparkles.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Green Acres Doll Quilt

A scrappy assorted of greens are highlighted with rich red sashing in a doll quilt that can span the seasons.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Columns of Color

Columns of bright prints stand out against darker prints for a dramatic quilt. Black squares in the centers of the columns give the columns a braided look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Wheel of Fortune

A scrappy circle composed of a variety of blues, greens, and browns is the standout of this project. A fun border of smaller spheres and arches continues the rounded motif for a table topper with a whimsical look.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Strip-Pieced Squares

If you're hooked on the look of crochet, here's how to get it with fabric rather than yarn. Craft each scrappy block from strip-pieced squares in six 1930s reproduction prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Floral Fancy

Sew a bright and whimsical table topper using an assortment of floral prints and bright borders.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Table Runner

Careful color placement of rich navy, olive, brown, and red is key to creating this three-block table runner of hourglass and Flying Geese units.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Kaleidoscope Table Topper

An unlikely plaid creates an abstract circular illusion around the center Kaleidoscope block. Chose high-contrast prints for the asymmetrical borders to give your quilt a scrappy quality.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Floral Applique Table Mat

Raid your stash to make this table mat and matching mug mats. Add a personal touch by finishing this project with large, hand-quilted stitches.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

1930s Doll Quilt

Triangle-squares rotate this way and that to create the overall diamond pattern. A variety of feed sack prints are held together visually by the use of a single solid blue fabric.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Scrappy Charm Squares

Like shortcuts? A charm pack is perfect for this scrappy table topper's 2-1/2" squares and narrow strips.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

