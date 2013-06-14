Scrappy Kaleidoscope Table Topper

Marry past and present by piecing this quilt with Civil War reproduction fabrics from the Stafford County collection by Jo Morton for Andover Fabrics . An unlikely plaid creates an abstract circular illusion around the center Kaleidoscope block. Chose high-contrast prints for the asymmetrical borders to give your quilt a scrappy quality.

Inspired by "Seeing Circles" from designers Joanie Holton and Melanie Greseth of Tailormade by Design

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard each of rust floral, gold print, and tan paisley print (block A)

1/4 yard rust plaid (blocks A, B, and C)

9" square rust dot (block B)

1/4 yard dark green print (block B)

9" square each of red floral and olive green print (block C)=

1/3 yard olive green floral (border)

1/8 yard red-and-brown stripe (border)

1/4 yard dark brown print (border)

1/2 yard brown print (border, binding)

1/8 yard brown stripe (border)

1 yard backing fabric

35" square batting

Finished quilt: 28-1/2" square

Finished blocks: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns. Be sure to transfer dots to templates, then to fabric pieces. The dots are matching points and are necessary when joining pieces.

From rust floral, cut:

16 of Pattern A

From gold print, cut:

16 of Pattern A

From tan paisley print, cut:

8 of Pattern A

10--2-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 B triangles total or 20 of Pattern B

From rust plaid, cut:

8 of Pattern A (To match featured quilt, cut triangles with short edge on the straight grain.)

8--2-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 B triangles total or 16 of Pattern B (To match featured quilt, if cutting squares, cut them on the bias; cut triangles with a long edge on the straight grain.)

From rust dot, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From dark green print, cut:

12 of Pattern A

From red floral, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From olive green print, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From olive green floral, cut:

1--4-1/2x17" strip

1--4-1/2x16-1/2" strip

1--4-1/2x6" strip

From red-and-brown stripe, cut:

1--1-1/2x17" strip

1--1-1/2x16-1/2" strip

1--1-1/2x6" strip

From dark brown print cut:

1--4-1/2x13" strip

1--4-1/2x12-1/2" strip

From brown print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

1--2-1/2x181-/2" strip

1--2-1/2x12" strip

1--1-1/2x13" strip

1--1-1/2x12-1/2" strip

From brown stripe, cut:

1--3-1/2x18-1/2" strip

1--3-1/2x12" strip

Assemble Blocks

When joining A and B pieces, be sure to align matching points marked on pieces. To do this, push a pin through center of dots on layered pieces.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a rust floral A triangle and a gold print A triangle to make a triangle pair. Press seam toward rust floral. Repeat to make 16 triangle pairs total.

img_kaleidoscopelg_3.jpg

2. Sew together two triangle pairs to make a half unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward rust floral. Repeat with remaining pairs to make eight half units total.

img_kaleidoscopelg_3a.jpg

3. Join two half units to make a center unit (Diagram 3). Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make four center units total.

img_kaleidoscopelg_3b_0.jpg

4. Add a tan paisley print B triangle to a corner of a center unit; press seam toward tan paisley print. Add two tan paisley print B triangles and one rust plaid B triangle to remaining corners of center unit to make Block A (Diagram 4). Repeat to make four A blocks total.

Scrappy Kaleidoscope

5. Referring to steps 1–4 and Diagram 5 for placement, use two tan paisley print A triangles, one rust dot A triangle, three dark green print A triangles, two rust plaid A triangles, two tan paisley print B triangles, and two rust plaid B triangles to make Block B. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

img_kaleidoscopelg_3d.jpg

6. Referring to steps 1–4 and Diagram 6 for placement, use four red floral A triangles, four olive green print A triangles, and four rust plaid B triangles to make Block C.

img_kaleidoscopelg_3e.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows, rotating blocks A and B as shown.

img_kaleidoscopelg_4_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, on left-hand edge of quilt center lay out one each of the following: olive green floral 4-1/2x6" strip, red-and-brown stripe 1-1/2x6" strip, dark brown print 4-1/2x13" strip, and brown print 1-1/2x13" strip. Join strips in horizontal pairs; press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make left border unit. Add left border unit to left-hand edge of quilt center. Press seam toward border.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together brown stripe 3-1/2x18-1/2" strip and brown print 2-1/2x18-1/2" strip to make right border unit; press seams in opposite directions. Add right border unit to right-hand edge of quilt center. Press seam toward border.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, along top edge of quilt center lay out one each of the following: olive green floral 4-1/2x17" strip, red-and-brown stripe 1-1/2x17" strip, brown stripe 3-1/2x12" strip, and brown print 2-1/2x12" strip. Join strips in vertical pairs; press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make top border unit. Add to top edge of quilt center. Press seam toward border.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, along bottom edge of quilt center lay out one each of the following: dark brown print 4-1/2x12-1/2" strip, brown print 1-1/2x12-1/2" strip, olive green floral 4-1/2x16-1/2" strip, and red-and-brown stripe 1-1/2x16-1/2" strip. Join strips in vertical pairs; press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make bottom border unit. Add to bottom edge of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seam toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.