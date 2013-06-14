Scrap Lab Table Mat

Whip up a two-color table mat using six fat quarters. Fabrics are from the Jo's Variety collection by Jo Morton for Andover Fabrics .

Designer: Jo Morton of Jo Morton Quilts

Materials

2--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted cream prints (blocks, border, backing)

4--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted red prints (blocks, border, backing, binding)

26-1/2x21" batting

Finished table mat: 23-1/2x16-1/2"

Finished block: 3-1/2" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Designer Jo Morton used a single-fold binding of 1-1/8"-wide strips. If you wish to use a double-fold binding, cut your binding strips 2-1/2" wide.

From each assorted cream print, refer to Cutting Diagram 1 and cut:

1--8x21" rectangle for backing

6--4-3/4" squares

5--1-1/2x4" rectangles

1--2" square

scrap-lab-table-matlg_2A.jpg

From each of two red prints, cut:

4--4-3/4" squares

3--1-1/2x4" rectangles

1--2" square

From a third red print, refer to Cutting Diagram 2 and cut:

1--11-1/2x21" rectangle for backing

4--4-3/4" squares

4--1-1/2x4" rectangles

scrap-lab-table-matlg_2B.jpg

From a fourth red print, cut:

5--1-1/8x21" binding strips

Assemble Hour Glass Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 4-3/4" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked cream print square atop an assorted red print 4-3/4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seams toward red print, to make two large triangle-squares. Each should be 4-3/8" square including seam allowances.

scrap-lab-table-matlg_3A.jpg

3. Mark a diagonal line perpendicular to seam line on wrong side of one large triangle-square.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, layer marked large triangle-square atop unmarked large triangle-square, with each red print triangle facing a cream print triangle. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line. Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each unit open to make two matching hourglass blocks. Each block should be 4" square including seam allowances.

scrap-lab-table-matlg_3B.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make 24 hourglass blocks total.

6. Referring to Diagram 3, to reduce bulk clip 1/4" into seam allowances of hourglass blocks up to seam lines on each side of seam intersections. (Clips will be 1/2" apart.) Press block seam allowances toward red print triangles. Press clipped intersections open to create tiny Four-Patches on wrong side of blocks.

scrap-lab-table-matlg_3C.jpg

Assemble Table Mat Center

Referring to Table Mat Assembly Diagram, lay out hourglass blocks in four horizontal rows, alternating positions of red and cream prints. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make table mat center; press seams open. The table mat center should be 21-1/2x14-1/2" including seam allowances.

scrap-lab-table-matlg_4_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Border

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 2" square.

2. Using marked cream print squares and unmarked red print 2" squares, repeat Assemble Hourglass Blocks, Step 2, to make four small triangle-squares. Trim each small triangle-square to 1-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Table Mat Assembly Diagram, sew together three cream print 1-1/2x4" rectangles and three red print 1-1/2x4" rectangles to make a long border strip. Press seams open. The strip should be 1-1/2x21-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border strip.

4. Sew together two small triangle-squares, two cream print 1-1/2x4" rectangles, and two red print 1-1/2x4" rectangles to make a short border strip (Table Mat Assembly Diagram; note rotation of small triangle-squares). Press seams open. The strip should be 1-1/2x16-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border strip.

5. Referring to Table Mat Assembly Diagram for positions of red and cream print rectangles, sew long border strips to long edges of table mat center. Add short border strips to remaining edges to complete table mat top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Table Mat

1. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together cream print 8x21" rectangles and red print 11-1/2x21" rectangle to make a backing rectangle. Press seams toward red print rectangle. The backing rectangle should be 26-1/2x21" including seam allowances.

scrap-lab-table-matlg_6.jpg

2. Layer table mat top, batting, and backing rectangle; baste. Quilt as desired. Jo stitched in the ditch of the diagonal hourglass block seams.