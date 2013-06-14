Salute to Summer

Inspired by Lemon Twist from designer Ellen Maxwell

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

2--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted green prints (blocks)

4--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted red prints (blocks)

2--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted gray prints (blocks)

2--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted light blue prints (blocks)

3--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted dark blue prints (blocks)

3--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted white prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard dark blue flag print (sashing)

3⁄8 yard dark blue dot (binding)

1 yard backing fabric

17x49" batting

Finished table runner: 10-3⁄8x43"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. The following cutting instructions result in 140 triangles. Only 120 triangles are needed for the table runner top; the extra triangles allow for flexibility in placement.

From each assorted green and red print, cut:

5--3" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 10 triangles total

From each assorted gray, light blue, dark blue, and white print, cut:

4--3" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

From dark blue flag print, cut:

5--1-3⁄8x42" strips for sashing

From dark blue dot, cut:

3--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to the first pieced row in Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out 19 pairs of matching triangles and two additional triangles in a horizontal row. Note that print placement and direction of seams will create 19 larger triangles when the pieces are sewn together.

salute-to-summerlg_3B.jpg

2. Sew together first two triangles in the row to make a triangle-square (Triangle-Square Diagram). Press seam in one direction. The triangle-square should be 2-5⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 triangle-squares total.

salute-to-summerlg_3A.jpg

3. Join triangle-squares to make a row. Press seams in one direction. The row should be 2-5⁄8x43" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make three rows total.

5. Cut and piece dark blue flag print strips to make:

4--1-3⁄8x43" sashing strips

6. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together rows and dark blue flag print sashing strips to complete table runner top. Press seams toward sashing strips.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Quilt tester Jan Ragaller stitched in the ditch along the edges of the sashing strips and diagonally between large triangles.