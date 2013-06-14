Rolling Stones

This miniature quilt showcases antique 1880s fabrics in traditional Pennsylvania German colors of chrome yellow, double pink, and over-dyed green.

Designer: Ann Hermes

Materials

9x22" piece (fat eighth) yellow print (blocks)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) pink print (blocks)

1/4 yard total assorted green prints (blocks, sashing, border)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) gold print (sashing)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) black print (binding)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) backing fabric

18" square batting

Finished quilt: 14" square

Finished block: 4-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From yellow print, cut:

16 -- 1-1/4x2" rectangles

32 -- 1-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 64 triangles total

From pink print, cut:

16 -- 1-1/4x2" rectangles

17 -- 1-1/2" squares

From assorted green prints, cut:

2 -- 2x14" border strips

2 -- 2x11" border strips

4 -- 2" squares

2 -- 1-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

48 -- 1-1/4" squares

From gold print, cut:

24 -- 1-1/4x2" rectangles

From black print, cut:

3 -- 1-1/4x22" binding strips

Assemble Square-in-a-Square Units

1. Sew yellow print triangles to opposite edges of a pink print 1-1/2" square (Diagram 1). Press seams toward triangles. Sew yellow print triangles to remaining edges to make a yellow Square-in-a-Square unit. Press seams toward triangles. The unit should be 2" square including seam allowances.

img_rolling-stone_3lg.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 16 yellow Square-in-a-Square units total.

3. Using green print triangles and a pink print 1-1/2" square, repeat Step 1 to make a green Square-in-a-Square unit.

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a yellow print 1-1/4x2" rectangle and a pink print 1-1/4x2" rectangle to rectangle-square unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 rectangle-square units total.

img_rolling-stone_4alg.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, together four rectangle-square units, four yellow Square-in-a-Square units, and one green print 2" square in rows. Press seams toward rectangle-square units. Join rows to make Rolling Stones block. Press seams toward middle row. The block should be 5" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Rolling Stones blocks total.

img_rolling-stone_4blg.jpg

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted green print 1-1/4" square.

2. Align a marked green print 1-1/4" square with one end of a gold print 1-1/4x2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

img_rolling-stone_5lg.jpg

3. Align and sew a second marked green print 1-1/4" square to opposite end of gold print rectangle (Diagram 4). Trim and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 1-1/4x2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 24 Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join six Flying Geese units to make a sashing strip. Press seams in one direction. The sashing strip should be 2x5" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four sashing strips total.

img_rolling-stone_6lg.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Rolling Stones blocks, sashing strips, and the green Square-in-a- Square unit in rows.

3. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward blocks and green Square-in-a-Square unit.

4. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward top and bottom rows. The quilt center should be 11" square including seam allowances.

5. Sew short green print border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long green print border strips to remaining edges to make quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.