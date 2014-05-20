Ring of Posies

Four appliquéd and pieced flowers dance in circles in the blocks that make up this table runner. Use an earthy blue, brown, and cream color scheme for decor that lasts all year. Fabrics are from the Favorite Things collection by Gerri Robinson for Red Rooster Fabrics .

Inspired by Fresh View from designer Jill Finley of Jillily Studio

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄8 yard each tan print, blue stripe, dark blue print, light blue print, blue leaf print, dark blue stripe, and light blue floral (blocks)

5⁄8 yard cream tone-on-tone (blocks)

1⁄2 yard brown print (appliqués)

3⁄4 yard tan floral (inner border)

1⁄2 yard dark blue floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄2 yard backing fabric

39×63" batting

Lightweight fusible web

1-1⁄2 yards 1⁄4"-wide rickrack: brown

Finished quilt: 30-1⁄2×54-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. To use fusible web for appliquéing the leaf shape, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Leaf Pattern. Use a pencil to trace it 24 times, as indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web leaf shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web leaf shapes onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric leaf shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From tan print, cut:

12--1-3⁄4" squares

From blue stripe, cut:

24--1-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

12--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From light blue print, cut:

12--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue leaf print, cut:

12--1-7⁄8" squares

From dark blue stripe, cut:

12--1-3⁄4" squares

From light blue floral, cut:

12--1-1⁄2" squares

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

12--2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles

12--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

12--1-7⁄8" squares

12--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

24--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

12--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

60--1-1⁄2" squares

From brown print, cut:

1--12×42" rectangle, cutting it into enough 3⁄4"-wide bias strips to total 54" for stem appliqués

24 of Leaf Pattern

From tan floral, cut:

2--6-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--6-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" inner border strips

From dark blue floral, cut:

4--3-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--3-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From brown rickrack, cut:

1--36-1⁄2"-long pieces

3--12-1⁄2"-long pieces

Assemble A, B, and C Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each tan print 1-3⁄4" square and blue stripe 1-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked tan print 1-3⁄4" square with one corner of a cream tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open, pressing seam toward triangle, to make unit A. The unit still should be 2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 A units total.

100535641_d1_600.jpg

3. Align a marked blue stripe 1-1⁄2" square with one end of a cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a unit B. The unit still should be 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 B units total.

100535642_d2_600.jpg

4. Align a marked blue stripe 1-1⁄2" square with one end of a cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 3; note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a C unit. The unit should be 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 C units total.

100535643_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 48 cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" squares.

2. Align a marked cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" square with one end of a dark blue print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward dark blue print.

100535645_d4_600.jpg

3. Align a second marked cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" square with opposite end of same dark blue print rectangle (Diagram 4; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a dark blue Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2-1⁄2×1-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 12 dark blue Flying Geese units total.

5. Using remaining marked cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" squares and light blue print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 12 light blue Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream tone-on-tone 1-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked cream tone-on-tone 1-7⁄8" square atop a blue leaf print 1-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 5). Cut pair apart on marked line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam toward blue leaf print, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 1-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 triangle-squares total.

100535646_d5_600.jpg

Prepare Stem Appliqués

1. Cut brown print 3⁄4"-wide bias strips to make:

12--3⁄4×4-1⁄2" strips

2. Fold each long edge of a brown print 3⁄4×4-1⁄2" strip under 1⁄4"; press to make a stem appliqué. Repeat to make 12 stem appliqués total.

Assemble and Appliqué Blocks

1. Mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each dark blue stripe 1-3⁄4" square.

2. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together a light blue floral 1-1⁄2" square, two triangle-squares, and a cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2" square in pairs. Press seams toward squares. Join pairs to make a flower unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four flower units total.

100535647_d6_600.jpg

3. Sew a cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle to right-hand edge of a flower unit (Diagram 7). Press seam toward rectangle. Add a cream tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangle to bottom edge to make a center unit. Press as before. The center unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four center units total.

100535648_d7_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 8 for color placement, lay out an A unit, one light blue Flying Geese unit, a cream tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangle, a center unit, a B unit, one dark blue Flying Geese unit, and a C unit in three vertical rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a block unit; press seams in one direction. The block unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block units total.

100535649_d8_600.jpg

5. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position one stem appliqué and two leaf appliqués on a block unit. Turn under top raw edge of stem to match corner of cream tone-on-tone square. Pin or baste pieces in place. Using thread to match appliqués and a small zigzag stitch, machine-appliqué each piece in place. Repeat to appliqué remaining block units.

100535639_apd_600.jpg

6. Align a marked dark blue stripe 1-3⁄4" square with bottom right-hand corner of an appliquéd block unit (Diagram 9; note direction of marked line). Stitch on marked line, securing end of stem appliqué in the seam. Trim and press as before to make an appliquéd quadrant. The quadrant still should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four appliquéd quadrants total.

100535650_d9_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together appliquéd quadrants in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make block; press seam in one direction. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535651_d10_600.jpg

8. Repeat steps 1–7 to make three blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in a row to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100535652_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Referring to photo, pin 36-1⁄2"-long rickrack piece horizontally through center of row. Using brown thread, topstitch through center of rickrack piece to secure. In same manner, pin and stitch 12-1⁄2"-long rickrack pieces vertically through block centers.

Add Borders

1. Sew tan floral 6-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add tan floral 6-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece dark blue floral 3-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--3-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" outer border strips

3. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.