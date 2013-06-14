Reproduction-Print Table Topper

A stash of reproduction prints supplied the fabrics used in this scrappy quilt. The multicolor palette allows for year-round display.

Inspired by Happy Holidays From Designer Cyndi Walker of Stitch Studios

Quilt tester: Jody Sanders

Materials

3/8 yard total assorted medium to dark prints in blue, red, green, brown, purple, orange, black, and pink (block, quilt center)

1/3 yard white shirting (block, quilt center)

1/8 yard blue print (inner border)

3/4 yard dark brown print (outer border, binding)

1 yard backing fabric

35" square batting

Finished quilt: 26-1/2" square

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted medium to dark prints, cut:

16--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

4--2-1/2" squares

36--1-1/2" squares

From white shirting, cut:

4--2-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles

36--2-1/2" squares

8--1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangles

4--1-1/2" squares

From blue print, cut:

2--1-1/2x18-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x16-1/2" inner border strips

From dark brown print, cut:

3--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--4-1/2x26-1/2" outer border strips

2--4-1/2x18-1/2" outer border strips

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Sew together four assorted medium to dark print 1-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_reproduction-printlg_3.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make five Four-Patch units total.

Assemble Small Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each remaining assorted medium to dark print 1-1/2" square.

2. Align a marked assorted print square with one end of a white shirting 1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 2). Stitch on marked line and trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press attached triangle open, pressing seam toward medium or dark print.

img_reproduction-printlg_4.jpg

3. Align a second marked assorted print square with remaining end of Step 2 rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a small Flying Geese unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2-1/2x1-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make eight small Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Center Block

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out a Four-Patch unit, two small Flying Geese units, and a white shirting 1-1/2" square in two rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from small Flying Geese units. Join rows to make a corner unit. Press seam in one direction. The corner unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

img_reproduction-printlg_5.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four corner units, four white shirting 2-1/2x3-1/2" rectangles, and remaining Four-Patch unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward white shirting rectangles. Join rows to make center block. Press seams toward middle row. The center block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_reproduction-printlg_5a.jpg

Assemble Large Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong sides of 24 white shirting 2-1/2" squares.

2. Referring to Assemble Small Flying Geese Units, steps 2 and 3, use two marked white shirting 2-1/2" squares and one medium or dark print 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangle to make a large Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 4-1/2x2-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 large Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join two white shirting 2-1/2" squares and one large Flying Geese unit to make a short inner background strip. Press seams toward squares. Repeat to make four short inner background strips total.

img_reproduction-printlg_7.jpg

2. Sew white shirting 2-1/2" squares to ends of two short inner background strips to make two long inner background strips. Press seams away from squares just added.

3. Sew short inner background strips to opposite edges of center block. Add long inner background strips to remaining edges. Press all seams away from center block.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two large Flying Geese units and one medium or dark print 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangle to make a short outer background strip. Press seams toward rectangle. Repeat to make four short outer background strips total.

5. Sew assorted medium and dark print 2-1/2" squares to ends of two short outer background strips to make two long outer background strips. Press seams away from squares just added.

6. Sew short outer background strips to opposite edges of center block. Add long outer background strips to remaining edges to complete quilt center. Press all seams away from center block. The quilt center should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders and Finish Quilt

1. Sew blue print 1-1/2x16-1/2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add blue print 1-1/2x18-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew dark brown print 4-1/2x18-1/2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew dark brown print 4-1/2x26-1/2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

3. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.