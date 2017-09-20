Rainbow Table Runner

Precut fabric strips in a rainbow of colors form a happy and bright table runner! Fabrics are from the Tonga Pinata collection from Timeless Treasures .

Materials:

8 -- 2-1/2x42" precut strips

16x36" rectangle of batting

1/2 yard backing fabric

Finished table runner: 12-1/2x32-1/2"

Cut Fabrics:

From each 2-1/2x42" strip, cut:

2 -- 2-1/2x12-1/2 strips (save the leftovers for the binding)

From backing fabric, cut:

1 -- 16x36" backing rectangle

img_7469edit-525x373.jpg

Assemble the Table Runner:

1. Lay out 2-1/2x12-1/2" strips in a row in your desired color placement. Sew together strips using a 1/4" seam allowance. Press seams in one direction. The pieced table runner top shoud be 12-1/2x32-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_7471edit-525x229.jpg

2. Working on a flat surface, layer backing rectangle, batting, and table runner top. Smooth fabrics flat.

img_7516edit-525x412.jpg

3. Pin layers together every four inches starting at the center and moving out toward edges. Make sure the layers stay smooth.

4. Stitch or quilt table runner as desired, removing pins as you come to them. Our table runner has straight lines quilted 1/4" from each strip intersection.

img_8105edit-525x349.jpg

5. Trim the excess batting and backing fabric, so the quilted piece measures 12-1/2x32-1/2".