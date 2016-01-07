Rainbow Chevron Mini

An array of solids arranged in vertical rows creates a rainbow of waves. Fabrics are from the Tropicana collection by Cherrywood Fabrics .

Inspired by With Flying Colors from designer Megan Pitz

Quilt maker: Jody Sanders

Materials

1⁄3 yard solid white (units)

1⁄8 yard each of solid blue, dark orange, aqua, teal, dark green, light green, lime green, and light orange (units)

1⁄4 yard black-and-white stripe (binding)

5⁄8 yard backing fabric

19×23" batting

Finished quilt: 10-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2"

Finished block: 2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

140--1-1⁄2" squares

From solid blue (A), cut:

4--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From solid dark orange (H), cut:

6--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From each remaining solid-aqua (B), teal (C), dark green (D), light green (E), lime green (F), and light orange (G)-cut:

10--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From black-and-white stripe, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Units A–H

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid white 1-1⁄2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Align a marked solid white square with top edge of a solid blue 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

3. Align a second marked solid white square with bottom edge of Step 2 rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a blue left-hand segment. The segment should be 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100589274_d1_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make two blue left-hand segments total.

5. Referring to Diagram 2 for direction of marked diagonal lines and pressing, repeat steps 2 and 3 using marked solid white squares and remaining solid blue 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles to make two blue right-hand segments.

100589275_d2_600.jpg

6. Aligning long edges and nesting seams, sew together a blue left-hand segment and a blue right-hand segment to make a Unit A (Diagram 3); press seam open. Unit A should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589276_d3_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6 to make a second A unit.

8. Using solid dark orange 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 2–6 to make three H units total.

9. Using remaining solid 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles and remaining marked solid white squares, repeat steps 2–6 to make five each of B–G units.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together one each of B–H units to make a vertical Row 1. Press seams toward B unit.

100589277_qad_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make rows 3 and 5.

3. To make Row 2, sew together one each of A–G units in a vertical row, noting that the point of units face the bottom of row. Press seams toward G unit.

4. Repeat Step 3 to make Row 4.

5. Sew together rows in numerical order to complete quilt top. Press seams open.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Quilt maker Jody Sanders machine-quilted a chevron design through the center of each unit horizontally across the quilt top.