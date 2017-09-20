Quilt-As-You Go Table Mat

Make a table mat that radiates rainbows with a simple quilt-as-you-go method! Fabric is from the Quilting Bee collection by Michelle Palmer for Red Rooster Fabrics .

Materials:

18x22" pieces (fat quarters) each of white floral, red print, yellow print, green print, and blue print

16" square of backing fabric

16" square of batting

Marking tool

Finished table mat: 15" square

Cut Fabrics:

From white floral, cut:

1 -- 3" square

4 -- 2-1/2x21" binding strips

From red print, cut:

2 -- 2x6" strips

2 -- 2x3" strips

From yellow print, cut:

2 -- 2x9" strips

2 -- 2x6" strips

From green print, cut:

2 -- 2x12" strips

2 -- 2x9" strips

From blue print, cut:

2 -- 2x15" strips

2 -- 2x12" strips

Assemble the Table Mat:

1. Lay backing fabric on work surface with right side down. Place batting piece on top.

2. Fold the layered batting and backing piece in half and then in half again to find the center mark. Center the white floral 3" square on that mark.

img_8190edit-525x510.jpg

3. Position one red print 2x3" strip right side down, aligning long edge to top edge of the square.

img_8191edit-525x448.jpg

4. Sew through all layers across top edge of the square with 1/4" seam.

img_8192editnew-525x411.jpg

5. Finger-press the strip open.

img_8193edit-525x567.jpg

6. Position remaining red print 2x3" strip right side down, aligning long edge to bottom edge of the square.

img_8194edit-525x599.jpg

7. Sew through all layers across bottom edge of the square with 1/4" seam; finger-press seam open.

img_8195edit-525x743.jpg

8. Position red print 2x6" strip right side down, aligning long edge to left side edge. Sew through all layers across top edge of the square with 1/4" seam. Finger-press the strip open.

9. Repeat Step 8 with remaining red print 2x6" strip and right side edge.

step8edit-525x607.jpg

10. Repeat steps 3-9 with yellow print, green print, and blue print pieces to complete quilt top. Trim the excess batting and backing fabric, so the quilted piece measures 15" square.

img_8200edit-525x357.jpg

img_8201edit-525x386.jpg

img_8203edit-525x444.jpg