Quilt-As-You Go Table Mat
Make a table mat that radiates rainbows with a simple quilt-as-you-go method! Fabric is from the Quilting Bee collection by Michelle Palmer for Red Rooster Fabrics.
Materials:
- 18x22" pieces (fat quarters) each of white floral, red print, yellow print, green print, and blue print
- 16" square of backing fabric
- 16" square of batting
- Marking tool
Finished table mat: 15" square
Cut Fabrics:
From white floral, cut:
- 1 -- 3" square
- 4 -- 2-1/2x21" binding strips
From red print, cut:
- 2 -- 2x6" strips
- 2 -- 2x3" strips
From yellow print, cut:
- 2 -- 2x9" strips
- 2 -- 2x6" strips
From green print, cut:
- 2 -- 2x12" strips
- 2 -- 2x9" strips
From blue print, cut:
- 2 -- 2x15" strips
- 2 -- 2x12" strips
Assemble the Table Mat:
1. Lay backing fabric on work surface with right side down. Place batting piece on top.
2. Fold the layered batting and backing piece in half and then in half again to find the center mark. Center the white floral 3" square on that mark.
3. Position one red print 2x3" strip right side down, aligning long edge to top edge of the square.
4. Sew through all layers across top edge of the square with 1/4" seam.
5. Finger-press the strip open.
6. Position remaining red print 2x3" strip right side down, aligning long edge to bottom edge of the square.
7. Sew through all layers across bottom edge of the square with 1/4" seam; finger-press seam open.
8. Position red print 2x6" strip right side down, aligning long edge to left side edge. Sew through all layers across top edge of the square with 1/4" seam. Finger-press the strip open.
9. Repeat Step 8 with remaining red print 2x6" strip and right side edge.
10. Repeat steps 3-9 with yellow print, green print, and blue print pieces to complete quilt top. Trim the excess batting and backing fabric, so the quilted piece measures 15" square.
11. Join white floral binding strips to make one long binding piece. Fold and press binding in half lengthwise (wrong sides together) to make 1-1/4"-wide double-fold binding strip. Using a 1/4"-seam, sew cut edges of binding strip to outer edges of quilt top, mitering binding at corners. Hand-stitch binding to back of quilt to complete the table mat.