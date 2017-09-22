Quilt-As-You-Go Place Mat Pattern

Here's a place mat that's so easy you'll be eager to sew a set of four! This quilt-as-you-go project means that when the top is done, so is the quilting! Add binding and you've completed a pretty place mat. Fabrics are from the Mixed Bag collection by Studio M for Moda Fabrics .

Materials

18x21" piece (fat quarter) print for place mat backing

9 assorted print 2-1/2x14" strips for place mat top

1/4 yard dot or print for place mat binding

14x20" piece thin quilt batting

Quilt basting spray (optional)

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished place mat: 18x12"

Sew this project with 1/4" seams. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

photo_02-525x350.jpg

Cut the Fabrics

From backing fabric, cut:

1--14x20" rectangle

From binding fabric, cut:

2--2-1/2x42" strips

Assemble (and Quilt) the Place Mat

1. Lay backing fabric rectangle on work surface with right side down.

photo_03-525x350.jpg

2. Place thin quilt batting piece on top. (If desired, use quilt-basting spray to secure the layers together.)

photo_04-525x405.jpg

3. Using a water-soluble marking pen, mark a line 2-1/2" from left short edge.

photo_05-525x407.jpg

4. Align a print 2-1/2x14" strip, right side up, between the left short edge and the drawn line.

photo_06-525x401.jpg

5. Place a second print 2-1/2x14" strip, right side down, atop the first strip.

photo_07-525x394.jpg

6. Sew together along one edge through all layers.

TIP: Use a walking foot attachment on your machine during the construction to avoid puckers on the placemat front and back. With a walking foot, all layers of fabric move through machine at the same speed.

photo_08-525x593.jpg

7. Finger-press the top strip open.

photo_09-525x549.jpg

8. Continue adding assorted print strips in same manner, one at a time, finger pressing each open, until all nine strips have been added.

photo_17-525x350.jpg

9. Finger-press ninth strip open. Press unit flat.

10. Centering strips, trim unit to make an 18x12" place mat top.

11. Machine baste around outer edges of place mat top about 1/8" from cut edges.

photo_18-525x382.jpg