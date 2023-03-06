Piece scraps of pastel prints into egg-shape coasters using the quilt-as-you-go method. Fabrics are from the Expressions Batiks Elementals and Expressions Batiks Tjaps collections by Riley Blake Designs

Designer: Lindsay Mayland (Instagram @lindsmayland)

Finished Coaster: 4×5-1/4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Materials for One Coaster:

Scraps of assorted batiks

6"-square backing fabric

6"-square batting

Air- or water-soluble marking pen

Pinking shears

Cut Fabrics

From batik scraps, cut:

7—1"- to 1-1/2"-wide strips that are at least 6" long

Assemble Coaster

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

1. Place backing 6" square right side down; top with batting 6" square. With right sides together, position two batik strips at bottom of square, aligning one set of long strip edges. Referring to Diagram 1, sew through all layers 1/4" from top edge of strips. Press open top strip (Diagram 2).

Quilt-As-You-Go Easter Egg Coaster

Quilt-As-You-Go Easter Egg Coasters

2. Referring to Diagram 3, add a third batik strip to top edge of second strip; sew through all layers and press open as before (Diagram 4). Continue in same manner until layered squares are covered with batik strips to make a pieced unit (Diagram 5).

Quilt-As-You-Go Easter Egg Coasters

Quilt-As-You-Go Easter Egg Coasters

Quilt-As-You-Go Easter Egg Coasters

3. Referring to Diagram 6, use air- or water-soluble marking pen to trace Egg Pattern onto right side of pieced unit.

Quilt-As-You-Go Easter Egg Coasters

4. Stitch on drawn line, backstitching at beginning and end (Diagram 7).

Quilt-As-You-Go Easter Egg Coasters