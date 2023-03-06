Quilt-As-You-Go Easter Egg Coasters
Designer: Lindsay Mayland (Instagram @lindsmayland)
Finished Coaster: 4×5-1/4"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Materials for One Coaster:
- Scraps of assorted batiks
- 6"-square backing fabric
- 6"-square batting
- Air- or water-soluble marking pen
- Pinking shears
Cut Fabrics
From batik scraps, cut:
- 7—1"- to 1-1/2"-wide strips that are at least 6" long
Assemble Coaster
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
1. Place backing 6" square right side down; top with batting 6" square. With right sides together, position two batik strips at bottom of square, aligning one set of long strip edges. Referring to Diagram 1, sew through all layers 1/4" from top edge of strips. Press open top strip (Diagram 2).
2. Referring to Diagram 3, add a third batik strip to top edge of second strip; sew through all layers and press open as before (Diagram 4). Continue in same manner until layered squares are covered with batik strips to make a pieced unit (Diagram 5).
3. Referring to Diagram 6, use air- or water-soluble marking pen to trace Egg Pattern onto right side of pieced unit.
4. Stitch on drawn line, backstitching at beginning and end (Diagram 7).
5. Using a pinking shears, cut out roughly 1/4" outside of stitched line to complete the coaster.