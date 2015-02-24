Quick-as-a-Wink Place Mats

Showcase a quartet of fabulous fabrics with these simple-to-sew place mats.

Designer: Joel Dewberry

Materials

(for two place mats)

1⁄2 yard each of four assorted light yellow prints (place mat top, backing, binding)

2--13×18" rectangles heavy interfacing

Quilt-basting spray

Finished place mat: 13×18"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From light yellow print #1, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From light yellow print #2, cut:

4 of Pattern B

From light yellow print #3, cut:

2--13×18" rectangles

From light yellow print #4, cut

4--4-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Place Mats

1. For one place mat you will need two each of light yellow prints A and B triangles, one 13×18" rectangle, and two 4×42" binding strips. Lay out A and B triangles in a rectangle (Diagram 1).

100010794_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together A and B triangles to make a large triangle. Press seam toward A piece.

100010795_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with remaining A and B triangles.

4. Join large triangles to make place mat top. Press seam.

5. Place light yellow print 13×18" rectangle, wrong side up, on paper-covered flat surface. Lightly spray rectangle with quilt-basting spray. Aligning edges, center 13×18" interfacing rectangle on adhesive-sprayed light yellow print rectangle. Lightly spray interfacing rectangle with quilt-basting spray. Aligning edges, center place mat top, right side up, on adhesive-sprayed interfacing rectangle. Baste the layers together around the place mat 3⁄8" from the edges.

6. Repeat steps 2 through 5 for second place mat.

Assemble Place Mats

1. Join two light yellow print 4-1⁄2×42" binding strips for each place mat.