Quick-as-a-Wink Place Mats
Showcase a quartet of fabulous fabrics with these simple-to-sew place mats.
Designer: Joel Dewberry
Materials
(for two place mats)
- 1⁄2 yard each of four assorted light yellow prints (place mat top, backing, binding)
- 2--13×18" rectangles heavy interfacing
- Quilt-basting spray
Finished place mat: 13×18"
Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.
From light yellow print #1, cut:
- 4 of Pattern A
From light yellow print #2, cut:
- 4 of Pattern B
From light yellow print #3, cut:
- 2--13×18" rectangles
From light yellow print #4, cut
- 4--4-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Place Mats
1. For one place mat you will need two each of light yellow prints A and B triangles, one 13×18" rectangle, and two 4×42" binding strips. Lay out A and B triangles in a rectangle (Diagram 1).
2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together A and B triangles to make a large triangle. Press seam toward A piece.
3. Repeat Step 2 with remaining A and B triangles.
4. Join large triangles to make place mat top. Press seam.
5. Place light yellow print 13×18" rectangle, wrong side up, on paper-covered flat surface. Lightly spray rectangle with quilt-basting spray. Aligning edges, center 13×18" interfacing rectangle on adhesive-sprayed light yellow print rectangle. Lightly spray interfacing rectangle with quilt-basting spray. Aligning edges, center place mat top, right side up, on adhesive-sprayed interfacing rectangle. Baste the layers together around the place mat 3⁄8" from the edges.
6. Repeat steps 2 through 5 for second place mat.
1. Join two light yellow print 4-1⁄2×42" binding strips for each place mat.
2. Using a 3⁄4"-wide seam allowance, bind place mat with binding strips. Topstitch binding 1⁄8" from inner edges.