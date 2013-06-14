Prism-Edge Table Topper

Make a one-block table topper that has an intricate ice cream cone border. Using the Traditions of Redwork, Blackwork, Indigo collection by Henry Glass & Co. resulted in a graphic two-color quilt with just a hint of red.

Inspired by "Uncommon Beauty" from Quilt collector Mary Ellen von Holt

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/8 yard each of black leaf print, red print, and white toile (blocks)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) black diagonal grid print (inner border)

1/3 yard black print (outer border)

5/8 yard white print (outer border)

7/8 yard backing fabric

30" square batting

Finished quilt: 24-3/8x23-3/4"

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabric. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" to download templates of patterns and tips for using patterns.

From black leaf print, cut:

10--2" squares

From red print, cut:

10--2" squares

From white toile, cut:

4--3-1/2" squares

From black diagonal grid print, cut:

2--3x9-1/2" inner border strips

2--2-3/4x14-1/2" inner border strips

From black print, cut:

2 each of patterns A and A reversed

10 of Pattern C

8 of Pattern F

From white print, cut:

2 each of patterns B, B reversed, E, and E reversed

8 of Pattern D 6 of Pattern G

Assemble Block

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two black leaf print 2" squares and two red print 2" squares in pairs. Press seams toward black print. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five Four-Patch units total.

img_prism-edgelg_3-1.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together Four-Patch units and four white toile 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Press seams toward toile squares. Join rows to make a block; press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_prism-edgelg_3-2.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Sew black diagonal grid print 3x9-1/2" inner border strips to top and bottom edges of block. Add black diagonal grid print 2-3/4x14-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out the following pieces in a row: one black print A diamond, one white print B diamond, five black print C triangles, four white print D diamonds, one white print B reversed diamond, and one black print A reversed diamond. Stopping and starting at dots, sew together pieces to make top outer border strip. Press seams toward black print pieces. Repeat to make bottom outer border strip.

img_prism-edgelg_4.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out the following pieces in a row: one white print E diamond, four black print F triangles, three white print G diamonds, and one white print E reversed diamond. Stopping and starting at dots, sew together pieces to make side outer border strip. Press seams toward black print pieces. Repeat to make a second side outer border strip.

4. Sew top and bottom outer border strips to opposite edges of block. Add side outer border strips to remaining edges, setting in seams as necessary, to complete quilt top. (For details, see Set-In Seams on page 7 of downloadable pdf.) Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. If using a knife-edge self-binding as was done on the featured quilt, quilt no closer to the edges than 1/2".