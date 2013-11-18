Prints of Egypt

Create a dramatic, global-inspired table runner from a mix of paisley and geometric prints. A border looks more complicated when cut from a stripe. Fabrics are from the Dasara collection by Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by Point of Interest from designer Pat Sloan

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄3 yard each of tan paisley, red geometric print, and black circle print (Flying Geese units)

1⁄4 yard solid black (sashing)

1⁄4 yard each of multicolor stripe, red small stripe, beige floral, and beige geometric print (border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-3⁄4 yard backing fabric

27×59" batting

Finished table runner: 18-1⁄2×50-1⁄2"

Finished Flying Geese unit: 10×5"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each tan paisley, red geometric, and black circle print, cut:

1--11-1⁄4" square

4--5-7⁄8" squares

From solid black, cut:

3--1-1⁄2×42" strips for sashing

From multicolor stripe, cut:

14--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From each red small stripe, beige floral, and beige geometric print, cut:

12--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" strips

Assemble Flying Geese Units

Designer Pat Sloan uses a technique that makes four Flying Geese from squares; no triangles are involved. The instructions that follow are for this technique and will result in one circle print Flying Geese unit and one geometric print Flying Geese unit being left over.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each tan paisley, red geometric, and black circle print 5-7⁄8" square.

2. Gather the four marked tan paisley squares and the red geometric print 11-1⁄4" square.

3. Referring to Diagram 1, align two marked tan paisley squares with opposite corners of red geometric print 11-1⁄4" square. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from each side of drawn lines. Cut apart on drawn lines to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Press seams toward tan paisley triangles.

100535356_d1_600.jpg

100535357_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, align a marked tan paisley square with red geometric print corner of a triangle unit. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from each side of drawn line; cut apart on drawn line (Diagram 4). Press seams toward tan paisley triangles to make two paisley Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 10-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining triangle unit and marked tan paisley square to make two additional paisley Flying Geese units for four total.

100535358_d3_600.jpg

100535359_d4_600.jpg

5. Using marked black circle print 5-7⁄8" squares and the tan paisley 11-1⁄4" square, repeat steps 2–4 to make four circle print Flying Geese units total (Diagram 5).

100535360_d5_600.jpg

6. Using marked red geometric print 5-7⁄8" squares and the black circle print 11-1⁄4" square, repeat steps 2–4 to make four geometric print Flying Geese units total (Diagram 6).

100535408_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Table Runner Front

1. Cut and piece solid black 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" sashing strips

2. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together three circle print Flying Geese units, four paisley Flying Geese units, and three geometric print Flying Geese units in a vertical row. Press seams in one direction. Join 1-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" sashing strips to long edges of row to make center unit. Press seams toward sashing. The center unit should be 12-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100535361_front-qad_600.jpg

3. Sew together seven multicolor stripe 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, six red small stripe 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, six beige floral 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, and six beige geometric print 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles in a vertical row to make a pieced border strip (Table Runner Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 3-1⁄2×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat Step 3 to make an identical 3-1⁄2×50-1⁄2 pieced border strip.

5. Join pieced border strips to long edges of center unit to make table runner front. Press seams toward sashing.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner front, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.