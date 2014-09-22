Pop of Poinsettia

Set a more neutral holiday table with a runner sporting a background of cream and black. A poinsettia adds a pop of red, creating a festive focal point. Fabrics are from the Love More collection by Susan Black and the Bear Essentials 2 collection, both from P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Set for the Season from designer Marcia Harmening of Happy Stash Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄4 yard each gray and red prints (appliqués)

18×21" rectangle (fat quarter) red-and-white print (appliqués)

Scrap of black-and-white print (appliqué)

1⁄2 yard cream print (appliqué foundation)

1⁄8 yard black polka dot (flange)

1⁄2 yard black floral (border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

29×55" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished table runner: 20-1⁄2×47"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From gray print, cut:

Enough 1-1⁄4"-wide bias strips to total 80" in length for vines

6 of Pattern C

From red print, cut:

5 of Pattern A

8 of Pattern D

From red-and-white print, cut:

5 of Pattern A

From black-and-white print, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From cream print, cut:

1--14-1⁄2×41" appliqué foundation rectangle

From black polka dot, cut:

3--1×42" strips for flange

From black floral, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×41" border strips

2--3-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Prepare Bias Vines

1. Sew together gray print 1-1⁄4"-wide bias strips to make one long strip. Fold strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; press. Stitch a scant 1⁄4" from raw edges (Bias Strip Diagram). Trim seam allowances to 1⁄8". Refold strip, centering seam allowance in back; press.

100605049_bias_600.jpg

2. Cut prepared bias strip to make:

2--22"-long vines

2--18"-long vines

Appliqué Table Runner Center

1. Referring to Table Runner Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out red print A petals, red-and-white print A petals, black-and-white print B flower center, gray print C leaves, red print D buds, and prepared vines atop cream print 14-1⁄2×41" appliqué foundation rectangle. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse appliqué pieces in place. Use pins or narrow strips of fusible web to hold vines in place.

100605013_runner-apd_600_0.jpg

2. Working from bottom layer to top and using thread that matches each appliqué, satin-stitch edges of red print petals, red print buds, gray print vines, and gray print leaves.

3. Using contrasting thread, machine-blanket-stitch red-and-white petals and black-and-white flower center to complete appliquéd table runner center.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Cut and piece black polka dot 1"-wide strips to make:

2--1×41" flange strips

2--1×14-1⁄2" flange strips

2. With wrong side inside, fold each black polka dot strip in half lengthwise; press.

3. Aligning raw edges, position black polka dot print 41"-long flange strips on long edges of appliquéd table runner center; baste in place. In same manner, baste black polka dot print 14-1⁄2"-long flange strips to short edges of table runner center.

4. Sew black floral 3-1⁄2×41" border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add black floral 3-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press all seams toward border. Do not press flange strips open.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.