Playful Purple Place Setting

Mix playful florals and geometrics for a fun table runner and matching place mats. Fabrics are from the Mosaic Blooms collection by Winthur Sempliner for Connecting Threads .

Inspired by Square Scramble from designer Kate Colleran

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials for Two Place Mats and One Table Runner

1⁄3 yard purple-and-white print (blocks, place mat side units)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) green floral (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) purple plaid (blocks)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) light purple floral (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) dark blue floral (blocks)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) blue houndstooth (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) green print (blocks, place mat side units)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) dark purple houndstooth (place mat side units)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) blue print (place mat side units)

1 yard dark purple floral (borders, binding)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

23×59" rectangle batting (table runner)

2--20×25" rectangles batting (place mats)

Finished place mats: 14-1⁄2×19-1⁄2"

Finished table runner: 14-1⁄2×50-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From purple-and-white print, cut:

6--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

6--3-1⁄2" squares

1--2×12-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle

From green floral, cut:

12--3-1⁄2" squares

From purple plaid, cut:

6--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

6--3-1⁄2" squares

From light purple floral, cut:

6--3-1⁄2" squares

From dark blue floral, cut:

6--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

6--3-1⁄2" squares

From blue houndstooth, cut:

6--3-1⁄2" squares

From green print, cut:

6--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

6--3-1⁄2" squares

1--2×12-1⁄2" rectangle

1--1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle

From dark purple houndstooth, cut:

4--1-1⁄4×12-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

From dark purple floral, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

3--1-1⁄2×42" strips for border of table runner

4--1-1⁄2×19-1⁄2" border strips for place mats

2--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" border strips for table runner

4--1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" border strips for place mats

From backing fabric, cut:

1--23×59" rectangle

2--20×25" rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together one purple-and-white print 3-1⁄2" square and one green floral 3-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1).

100589257_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, add a purple-and-white print 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to Step 1 segment to make Unit A. Unit A should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589258_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make six A units total.

4. Using purple plaid 3-1⁄2" squares and 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles and light purple floral 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make six B units (Diagram 3).

100589259_d3_600.jpg

5. Using dark blue floral 3-1⁄2" squares and 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles and blue houndstooth 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make six C units (Diagram 4).

100589260_d4_600.jpg

6. Using green print 3-1⁄2" squares and 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles and green floral 3-1⁄2" squares, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make six D units (Diagram 5).

100589261_d5_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together one each of A, B, C, and D units in pairs. Join pairs to make a block. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589262_d6_600.jpg

8. Repeat Step 7 to make six blocks total.

Assemble Place Mat Tops

1. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together green print 2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle, two dark purple houndstooth 1-1⁄4×12-1⁄2" rectangles, purple-and-white print 1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle, and one blue print 1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle to make a side unit. Press seams toward dark purple houndstooth rectangles. The unit should be 5-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100589263_d7_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 using purple-and-white print 2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle, remaining dark purple houndstooth 1-1⁄4 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles, green print 1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle, and remaining blue print 1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangle to make a second side unit (Diagram 8).

100589301_d8_600.jpg

3. Add a side unit to left-hand edge of a block to make place mat center. Press seam toward side unit. The place mat center should be 12-1⁄2 ×17-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Referring to Place Mat Assembly Diagram, join dark purple floral 1-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" border strips to short edges of place mat center. Add dark purple floral 1-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to make place mat top. Press all seams toward border.

100589264_pad_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make a second place mat top.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, lay out remaining blocks in a row, rotating every other block 180°.

100589265_trad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 12-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Sew together dark purple floral 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make 2-1-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2"-long strips for border.

4. Sew dark purple floral 1-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of table runner center. Add dark purple floral 1-1⁄2 ×14-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to make table runner top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Place Mats and Table Runner

1. Layer a place mat top, batting 20 ×25" rectangle, and backing 20 ×25" rectangle; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with dark purple floral binding strips to complete place mat.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to complete a second place mat.