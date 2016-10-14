Place Mat: Show Me How

Hi I'm Linda Augsburg, Executive Editor for American Patchwork & Quilting magazine and on this Show Me How video brought to you by Baby Lock and the Crescendo machine, we're going to show you how to make this easy patchwork placemat. The first thing you do for this project is sort those five inch squares into two piles, one pile of 21 will be the back and the other pile of 21 will be the front. For the front pieces, you're going to cut those across in both directions through the center making four piles, like this one will be of 2.5 inch squares. So to make one placemat front, you'll need two stacks or 42 of the 2.5 inch squares. You're going to lay those out in an arrangement of seven squares across and six rows down, so that you'll have a placemat that's 14.5 by 12.5. Now you can see here, after I've laid mine out and got an arrangement that was pleasing with color, I then stacked them and put them on a mat that I could carry from my work station over to where I'm actually going to sew. I like to use things like this cutting mat or a ruler, something that can help me carry those to keep everything in order so when I sew I don't have to re-figure out where I was going to put things. First thing I'll do then is sew each row together and then sew the rows together. And I've got a tip for making sure you do that just right. So as your sewing those pieces together, the first thing I did was make sure that every square is trimmed perfectly to two and half inches square, because that's the first step if your starting with the right size and your seam allowances is the right size then everything should piece together perfectly to match up. The second thing I did was as I was sewing square to square I made sure that for instance you can see the first square two and a quarter now because we have one seam so I've got a quarter inch extra here so we've got two inches, my second square which has both sides seams sewn is exactly two inches and then this end square that I just added on is two and a quarter again because I haven't yet attached anything to this side. And I measured as I went across the row to make sure every seam was accurate and that I was sewing those squares accurately. That's really a great way if you do that for every row, you're going to ensure that everything goes together beautifully. Also, remember the first row you press all the seams in one direction, the next row you press them the other and that'll help you nestle those seams up together from row one to row two and those seam allowances will just stay to one side or the other to help to keep that really precise intersection. For the backing, you're going to arrange those five inch squares in an arrangement that's pleasing; now you're going to cut both backing pieces from this pieced piece of fabric; so you're going to sew seven pieces of fabric together and you're going to make three rows, you'll cut 29 this way and 12.5 that way and then cut it in half, that's going to give you the two backs for your two placemats. Now that you've got your placemat top all pieced together, you're going to sew on your rick rack. As we cut earlier we're going to have that be a 14.5 inch piece of rick rack and again it's 1.5 inch wide rick rack. Now my rick rack is cotton so it does fray on the ends when I cut it; therefore what I'm going to turn back is an inch and quarter total, I will go back once this Is finished and hand sew along these edges to make it a nice finished edge on the other side of the placemat. Now you're going to line up the rick rack so that the valleys are lined up with the fabric edge, so you can see I just you're not going to have it show like this you wanna make sure it's lined up right there. And this is going to seem a little backwards but we turn this over on this edge and second that the rick rack is coming this way. But you'll see when I turn it back the rick rack is going to extend beyond that side seam. And you want to make sure when it does that this turn under edge is on the back side of the placemat. You also want to make sure that when you're pinning that the folded edge is a quarter of an inch away from the bottom edge of the placement, you don't want to get this edge caught in this bottom seam. So as you can see I've flipped over the placement to sew, so I can have the edge of my presser foot be my guide for that quarter inch. In addition you can also, because this is going to be hidden, I'm sewing with longer stitch, more of a basting stitch. So now we've got the rick rack attached to both ends of the placemat front and I've got the fusible fleece on the back of the placemat back, I'm going to put those two pieces right sides together with a that rick rack sandwiched between like we had it, I'm going to sew around three sides and then the four side I'm going to leave an opening in the bottom edge, not the rick rack edge, but the un rick racked edges for turning. Once I've sewn the opening closed by hand, I'm going to top stitch around the edges and then you're ready to go. That's all there is to making those cute pair of placemats, be sure to go to AllPeopleQuilt.com/ShowMeHowPlacemat to download the instructions for the project and have a blast making a set of these for everyone you know.