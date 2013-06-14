Pinwheels Table Topper

Inspired by "Sunny All Around" by Chloe Anderson and Colleen Reale of Toadusew

Quiltmaker: Jan Ragaller

Materials

8--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) of assorted green prints (blocks, borders, sashing)

7--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) of assorted black-and-white prints (blocks, inner border, sashing)

8--18x22" pieces (fat quarters) of assorted pink prints (borders, sashing)

1/2 yard black-and-white stripe (binding)

2-5/8 yards backing fabric

47" square batting

Finished quilt: 40-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From one green print, cut:

5--1-1/2x22" strips

2--4-7/8" squares

8--2-7/8" squares

From remaining assorted green prints, cut:

32--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

32--2-1/2" squares

From one black-and-white print, cut:

2--4-7/8" squares

8--2-7/8" squares

From remaining assorted black-and-white prints, cut:

28--4-1/2" squares

2--1-1/2x22-1/2" sashing strips

2--1-1/2x20-1/2" sashing strips

2--1-1/2x12-1/2" sashing strips

2--1-1/2x10-1/2" sashing strips

From one pink print, cut:

2--1-1/2x10-1/2" sashing strips

2--1-1/2x8-1/2" sashing strips

From remaining assorted pink prints, cut:

32--2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

32--2-1/2" squares

From black-and-white stripe, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Pinwheel Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of green print 4-7/8" and 2-7/8" squares. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under squares.)

2. Layer a marked green print 4-7/8" square atop each black-and-white print 4-7/8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

img_pinwheels-tabletoplg_3.jpg

3. Cut each pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units and press seams toward green print triangles to make four large triangle-squares total. Each large triangle-square should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Referring to (Diagram 2), lay out large triangle-squares in pairs; sew together pairs. Press seams in opposite directions.

img_pinwheels-tabletoplg_3a.jpg

5. Join pairs to make large Pinwheel block. The Pinwheel block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

6. Repeat steps 2–5 using green print 2-7/8" squares and black-and-white 2-7/8" squares to make four small Pinwheel blocks. Each small Pinwheel block should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew pink print 1-1/2x8-1/2" sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Join pink print 1-1/2x10-1/2" sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward sashing strips.

img_pinwheels-tabletoplg_4_0.jpg

2. Add black-and-white 1-1/2x10-1/2" sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block. Sew black-and-white 1-1/2x12-1/2" sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward sashing strips.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 20 assorted green and pink print 2-1/2" squares in two rows. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a long sashing strip. Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make a second long sashing strip.

4. Repeat Step 3 using 24 assorted green and pink print 2-1/2" squares to make two short sashing strips.

5. Join short sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block. Add long sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward sashing strips.

6. Add black-and-white 1-1/2x20-1/2" sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block. Sew black-and-white 1-1/2x22-1/2" sashing strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward sashing strips.

7. Cut and piece green print 1-1/2x22" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x24-1/2" sashing strips

2--1-1/2x22-1/2" sashing strips

8. Add short green print sashing strips to opposite edges of large Pinwheel block. Sew long green print sashing strips to remaining edges to complete quilt center. Press all seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 24-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together six assorted black-and-white print 4-1/2" squares to make a short inner border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

2. Using 16 assorted black-and-white print 4-1/2" squares, repeat Step 1 to make two long inner border strips.

3. Join short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward quilt center.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 16 assorted green print and pink print 2-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles to make a short outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make four short outer border strips total. Join two short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center.

5. Add small Pinwheel blocks to each end of remaining short outer border strips to make two long outer border strips. Press all seams toward green and pink rectangles. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.