Pinwheels Table Runner

Inspired by Put a Spin on It from designer Karen Montgomery

Quilt tester: Mary Pepper

Materials

3--1/2-yard pieces assorted light prints (blocks)

3--1/4-yard pieces assorted dark blue prints (blocks)

3/8 yard solid white (binding)

1-3/4 yards backing fabric

27x63" batting

Finished table runner: 18-1/2x54-1/2"

Finished block: 18" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted light print, cut:

4--5x9-1/2" rectangles

8--5" squares

From each assorted dark blue prints, cut:

4--5x9-1/2" rectangles

From solid white, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Flying Geese Units

The following instructions result in one set of four matching Flying Geese units. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 12 Flying Geese units total (three sets of four matching units).

1. Gather eight matching light print 5" squares and four matching dark blue print 5x9-1/2" rectangles.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each light print 5" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

3. Align a marked 5" square with one end of a dark blue print 5x9-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line, then trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward triangle.

pinwheels-table-runnerlg_3.jpg

4. In same manner, add a second marked 5" square to opposite end of rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of drawn line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 9-1/2x5" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make four matching Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Gather four matching Flying Geese units and four 5x9-1/2" rectangles from the same light print used in the Flying Geese units.

2. Sew together one Flying Geese unit and a light print 5x9-1/2" rectangle to make a square unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The square unit should be 9-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four square units total.

pinwheels-table-runnerlg_4A.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3 for placement, sew together square units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Pinwheel block; press seam in one direction. The Pinwheel block should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

pinwheels-table-runnerlg_4B.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make three Pinwheel blocks total.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Pinwheel blocks in a row; sew together to complete table runner top. Press seams in one direction.

pinwheels-table-runnerlg_4C.jpg

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.