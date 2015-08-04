Pineapple Chunks

Use the quilt-as-you-go method to add pieced rows at the same time that you layer the batting and backing. Then add the binding, pop on a few ragged-edge leaves, and your pineapple table topper is ready for a luau.

Designer: Shelley Robson

Materials

1⁄4 yard green plaid (leaves)

1⁄4 yard solid green (leaves)

1⁄3 yard total assorted yellow prints (Flying Geese units)

1⁄6 yard mottled gold (binding)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) backing fabric

18×22" thin quilt batting

Lightweight fusible web

Quilt basting spray (optional)

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished table topper: 10-1⁄4×14" plus leaves

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for bonding leaf fabrics together, complete the following steps.

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible web, paper side up, onto back of green plaid. Let cool.

2. Remove paper backing from fusible web. Fuse green plaid to back of solid green.

3. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace Leaf Pattern two times onto solid green side of fused fabrics, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Set fused fabrics aside.

From assorted yellow prints, cut:

7--4-1⁄2" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 28 large triangles total (you will use 27)

25--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 50 small triangles total

From mottled gold, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Units and Rows

1. Sew long edge of an assorted yellow print small triangle to a short edge of an assorted yellow print large triangle (Diagram 1). Press seam toward small triangle. Join a second assorted yellow print small triangle to remaining short edge to make a Flying Geese unit. Press as before. The Flying Geese unit should be 2×3-3⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 23 Flying Geese units total.

100235410_600.jpg

2. Referring to Row Assembly Diagram, join together three Flying Geese units to make a Flying Geese row. Press seams to one side. Repeat to make seven Flying Geese rows total. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100235411_600.jpg

3. Sew long edge of an assorted yellow print small triangle to left short edge of an assorted yellow print large triangle to make a unit A (Diagram 2). Press seam toward small triangle. Repeat to make two total of unit A.

100235412_600.jpg

4. Join long edge of an assorted yellow print small triangle to right short edge of an assorted yellow print large triangle to make a unit B (Diagram 3). Press seam toward small triangle. Repeat to make two total of unit B.

100235413_600.jpg

5. Referring to End Row Assembly Diagram, join together one Flying Geese unit, one unit A, and one unit B to make an end row. Press seams to one side. Repeat to make two end rows total.

100235414_600.jpg

Assemble and Quilt Table Topper

1. Place backing fabric right side down on work surface. Layer batting on top. If desired, use quilt basting spray to secure layers together.

2. With marking pen and ruler, mark center of batting rectangle (11" from short edge) and draw a straight line on batting from A to B (Diagram 4).

100235415_600.jpg

3. Place two Flying Geese rows, with right sides and bottom edges together, on batting and adjacent to marked line; pin in place. Using a scant 1⁄4" seam, sew together through all layers (Diagram 5). (Shelley recommends using a walking foot on the machine to prevent layers from shifting while sewing.) Press strips open.

100235416_600.jpg

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, continue adding Flying Geese rows in both directions until all have been added.

100235417_600.jpg

5. Add one end row to each short end of pieced Flying Geese rows.

6. Trim the batting and backing even with the outside of the pieced rows.

Finish Table Topper

1. Bind with mottled gold binding strips.

2. Using thread to match fused solid green fabric, straight-stitch outline of each fused leaf shape. Cut out 1⁄4" outside stitching lines to make two leaf units.

3. Sew narrow pleats into one leaf unit (Diagram 6).

100235418_600.jpg

4. Layer leaf units, offsetting one slightly, and pin leaf units to pineapple top (Diagram 7). Turn pineapple to reverse side and sew leaves in place by stitching in the binding ditch. Press leaves in one direction.