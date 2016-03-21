Picking Petals

Display a trio of appliquéd blossoms all year-round on a garden-fresh table topper.

Designer: Lynette Jensen of Thimbleberries

Materials

9×22" piece (fat eighth) peach print (blocks, appliqués)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) yellow tone-on-tone (blocks)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) gold print (blocks)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) blue print (appliqués)

3⁄8 yard green print (appliqués, binding)

1⁄2 yard blue floral (border)

3⁄4 yard backing fabric

25×41" batting

Lightweight iron-on fusible web

Finished table runner: 16-1⁄2×32-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 8" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. To use iron-on fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From peach print, cut:

3--4-1⁄2" squares

3 of Pattern C

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

3--4-1⁄2" squares

From gold print, cut:

3--4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From blue print, cut:

18 of Pattern A

From green print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

3 of Pattern B

From blue floral, cut:

2--4-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" border strips

2--4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a peach print 4-1⁄2" square and a yellow tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2" square to make a unit (Diagram 1). Press seam toward peach print square. Repeat to make three units total.

100549738_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew a gold print 4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle to top long edge of a Step 1 unit to make foundation square A. Press seam toward gold print rectangle. Foundation square A should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100549739_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make a second foundation square A.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew a gold print 4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" rectangle to bottom long edge of remaining Step 1 unit to make foundation square B. Press seam toward gold print rectangle. Foundation square B should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100549740_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position six blue print A petals, one green print B circle, and one peach print C circle on a foundation square A. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces in place. Working from bottom layer to top, and using matching thread and a narrow zigzag stitch, machine-appliqué pieces in place to make Block A. The appliquéd block still should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second Block A.

100549741_apd_600.jpg

6. Using foundation square B, repeat Step 5 to make Block B.

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks A and B in a row to make table runner center. Press seams away from A blocks. The table runner center should be 24-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100549742_qad_600.jpg

2. Join blue floral 4-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" border strips to short edges of table runner center. Add 4-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward border.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Connie Albin stipple-quilted the background of the appliquéd blocks and stitched intersecting wavy lines around the table runner border using a Thimbleberries quilt stencil.

3. Bind with green print binding strips.