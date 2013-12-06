Pennies and Stars

Combine stars, circles, and beads in a penny rug made of wool. Classic holiday colors make this a perfect decoration for a side table or even under a tiny Christmas tree.

Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Materials

13×20" piece mint green felted wool (background, small scallop)

13×16" piece red check felted wool (circle appliqués, large scallop)

6×8" piece yellow felted wool (star and circle appliqués)

Scraps of dark green felted wool (circle appliqués)

Embroidery floss: gold, mint green, red

18-size 6 to 9 seed beads: gold

Lightweight fusible web

Finished table mat: 12"-diameter

Quantities are for 100% wool fabrics.

Cut Fabrics

Felted wool (available in many quilt shops) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of the appliqué shapes. If you want to felt your own wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press.

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for cutting appliqué shapes, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From mint green wool, cut:

1--13" square

1 of Pattern A

From red check wool, cut:

1 of Pattern E

8 of Pattern B

10 of Pattern H

From yellow wool, cut:

8 of Pattern C

10 of Pattern F

From dark green wool, cut:

8 of Pattern D

10 of Pattern G

Appliqué Table Mat

Use one strand of embroidery floss for all stitching.

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position B–D pieces on mint green A scallop piece. Fuse in place.

100010725_apd_600.jpg

2. Using gold embroidery floss, stitch a gold seed bead on the top of B–D pieces through all layers, at the same time tacking all pieces to mint green A scallop.

3. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position F–H pieces on red check E scallop piece. Fuse in place.

4. Repeat Step 2, tacking gold seed beads and F–H pieces to red-check E scallop.

5. Using mint green embroidery floss, whipstitch mint green A scallop to red check E scallop piece (Appliqué Placement Diagram) to make appliquéd table mat.

6. Pin appliquéd table mat to mint green 13" square. Using red embroidery floss, whipstitch together along scalloped edges.

7. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, carefully trim excess mint green wool 1⁄4" beyond edge of red check scallop to complete table mat. Press, being careful to avoid beads.

Adding Single Seed Beads

1. Thread needle with thread that matches the bead color and knot one end. Push needle through quilt top to back where you want the first bead. (The knot will be covered by the bead.) Take a few stitches on back to secure the thread, then bring needle through to top, right next to knot.

2. Slip bead on thread. Insert needle into top close to the bead and pull needle through to the back (Seed Bead Diagram). Pull thread taut, but do not pull too tightly or you may distort or pucker the quilt.