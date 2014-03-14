Peekaboo Patterns

Seemingly mismatched prints come together beautifully in this table topper. In the Pinwheel units, bright fabrics peek through a solid background.

Inspired by Count Your Lucky Stars from collector Pam Buda of Heartspun Quilts

Quilt tester: Monique Dillard

Materials

1 yard solid brown (units)

1 yard total assorted prints in yellow, green, and blue (units)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

39" square batting

Finished quilt: 30-1⁄2" square

Finished units: 2-1⁄2×5", 5" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid brown, cut:

3--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 A triangles total

4--5-1⁄2" squares

12--4" squares

18--3-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 B triangles total

8--3×5-1⁄2" rectangles

4--3" squares

54--2-1⁄8" squares

From assorted prints, cut:

54--2-1⁄8" squares 108--2-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 216 triangles total

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Pieced Triangles

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid brown 2-1⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked solid brown square atop an assorted print 2-1⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward assorted print, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 1-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 108 triangle-squares total.

100535551_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew an assorted print triangle to each solid brown edge of a triangle-square to make a pieced triangle. Press seams toward assorted print triangles. Repeat to make 108 pieced triangles total.

100535552_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center Units

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew a pieced triangle to each short edge of a solid brown A triangle to make a rectangle unit. Press seams toward pieced triangles. The rectangle unit should be 5-1⁄2×3" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 rectangle units total.

100535553_d3_600.jpg

2. Join a pieced triangle and a solid brown B triangle to make a pieced square (Diagram 4). Press seam toward pieced triangle. The pieced square should be 3" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 36 pieced squares total.

100535554_d4_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together four pieced squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Pinwheel unit. Press seam in one direction. The Pinwheel unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine Pinwheel units total.

100535555_d5_600.jpg

4. Sew pieced triangles to opposite edges of a solid brown 4" square (Diagram 6). Press seams toward pieced triangles. Add pieced triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square unit. Press as before. The Square-in-a-Square unit should be 5-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 Square-in-a-Square units total.

100535556_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out rectangle units, Pinwheel units, Square-in-a-Square units, and solid brown 3" squares, 3×5-1⁄2" rectangles, and 5-1⁄2" squares in seven horizontal rows.

100535557_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from rectangle and Square-in-a-Square units. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams away from rows that have Pinwheel units. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.