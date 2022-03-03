Patriotic Table Topper Patterns

Showcase red, white, and blue fabrics in patriotic table toppers. Sew one to display for Memorial Day or Fourth of July celebrations.

Patriotic Spinner Table Runner

Decorate your summer table with a quick-to-sew runner. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Oh, Glory!

Pieced with richly colored prints, the country-style table runner salutes summer. Machine-quilted stars reiterate the patriotic theme.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Blazing Stars Table Runner

Bold patriotic prints shine in a three-block table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patriotic Sparkler

Choose red, white, and blue prints sporting flag, star, and sparkler designs to turn this table topper into a patriotic delight.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Stars & Stripes

Salute America with a needle-turn appliquéd eagle and pieced stars in a table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patriotic Paper Pieces

English paper-piece a star-studded table topper for the Fourth of July.

Get the free pattern here.

Front Runner

Add patriotic flair to your table with a stars-and-stripes table runner.

Buy this pattern here.

Star Spangled Banner

Top your summer table with this star-studded runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Olde Glory

Set your summer table with a 12-block runner that shows your patriotic flair. Reproduction fabrics in red, navy, and cream give the topper a hint of Americana.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Red, White, and Blue Table Runner

Make a simple three-block table runner using Rail Fence units, triangles, and squares.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Americana Rose

Miter the corners of a scalloped border print, create a handful of Sawtooth Stars, and you'll enjoy a quilted version of a cheerful vintage tablecloth.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Twinkle, Twinkle

Little 3"-square Sawtooth Star blocks shine on a patriotic table topper. Learn how to make them using a traditional piecing method. Or, if you prefer, use the foundation-piecing pattern.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patriotic Hexagons Table Runner

Join red, white, and blue hexagons to create a long and narrow table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patriotic Prairie Points

Use prairie points to frame a patriotic tabletop quilt featuring stars and stripes.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Patriotic Pinwheels Table Runner

Use red, white, and blue prints to make pinwheels pop on a patriotic table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Strip of Stars

Alternate navy and burgundy Evening Star blocks in a row and frame the row with a neutral print to create a rich, dark table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Town Square Picnic

Vibrant blue check and red prints steal the show on this quilt. Sharpen your rotary-cutting skills by strip-piecing block centers, trimming the corners, and adding triangles for a crisp, finished look.

Buy this quilt pattern here.

