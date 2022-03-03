Patriotic Table Topper Patterns
Showcase red, white, and blue fabrics in patriotic table toppers. Sew one to display for Memorial Day or Fourth of July celebrations.
Patriotic Spinner Table Runner
Decorate your summer table with a quick-to-sew runner.
Oh, Glory!
Pieced with richly colored prints, the country-style table runner salutes summer. Machine-quilted stars reiterate the patriotic theme.
Blazing Stars Table Runner
Bold patriotic prints shine in a three-block table topper.
Patriotic Sparkler
Choose red, white, and blue prints sporting flag, star, and sparkler designs to turn this table topper into a patriotic delight.
Stars & Stripes
Salute America with a needle-turn appliquéd eagle and pieced stars in a table topper.
Patriotic Paper Pieces
English paper-piece a star-studded table topper for the Fourth of July.
Front Runner
Add patriotic flair to your table with a stars-and-stripes table runner.
Star Spangled Banner
Top your summer table with this star-studded runner.
Olde Glory
Set your summer table with a 12-block runner that shows your patriotic flair. Reproduction fabrics in red, navy, and cream give the topper a hint of Americana.
Red, White, and Blue Table Runner
Make a simple three-block table runner using Rail Fence units, triangles, and squares.
Americana Rose
Miter the corners of a scalloped border print, create a handful of Sawtooth Stars, and you'll enjoy a quilted version of a cheerful vintage tablecloth.
Twinkle, Twinkle
Little 3"-square Sawtooth Star blocks shine on a patriotic table topper. Learn how to make them using a traditional piecing method. Or, if you prefer, use the foundation-piecing pattern.
Patriotic Hexagons Table Runner
Join red, white, and blue hexagons to create a long and narrow table topper.
Patriotic Prairie Points
Use prairie points to frame a patriotic tabletop quilt featuring stars and stripes.
Patriotic Pinwheels Table Runner
Use red, white, and blue prints to make pinwheels pop on a patriotic table runner.
Strip of Stars
Alternate navy and burgundy Evening Star blocks in a row and frame the row with a neutral print to create a rich, dark table runner.
Town Square Picnic
Vibrant blue check and red prints steal the show on this quilt. Sharpen your rotary-cutting skills by strip-piecing block centers, trimming the corners, and adding triangles for a crisp, finished look.