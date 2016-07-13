Patriotic Sparkler

Choose red, white, and blue prints sporting flag, star, and sparkler designs to turn this table topper into a patriotic delight. Fabrics are from the Patriotic Minis collection by Winthur Sempliner for Connecting Threads .

Inspired by Cheddar Broken Dishes from quilt collector Jody Sanders

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄3 yard total assorted white prints (blocks)

1⁄3 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard red tone-on-tone (blocks)

1⁄3 yard white stripe (sashing)

1⁄2 yard red print (border)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

1 yard backing fabric

36" square batting

Finished quilt: 28" square

Finished block: 7-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in direction indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted white prints, cut:

58--2-1⁄8" squares (29 sets of 2 matching squares)

From assorted blue prints, cut:

58--2-1⁄8" squares (29 sets of 2 matching squares)

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

16--3" squares

From white stripe, cut:

12--3×8" sashing strips

From red print, cut:

2--3×28" border strips

2--3×23" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted white print 2-1⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked assorted white print square atop an assorted blue print 2-1⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 1-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100589799_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 using matching 2-1⁄8" squares to make a set of four matching triangle-squares.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 116 triangle-squares total (29 sets of four matching triangle-squares).

Assemble Broken Dishes Units

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four matching triangle-squares in pairs; note orientation of each triangle-square. Join pairs to make a Broken Dishes unit. The unit should be 3" square including seam allowance.

100589800_d2_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make 29 Broken Dishes units total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out five Broken Dishes units and four red tone-on-tone 3" squares in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 8" square including seam allowances.

100589801_d3_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together three Broken Dishes units and two white stripe 3×8" sashing strips to make a sashing row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Repeat to make three sashing rows total.

100589802_qad_600.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join three white stripe 3×8" sashing strips and two blocks to make a block row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Repeat to make a second block row.

3. Join sashing and block rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing rows. The quilt center should be 23" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Add red print 3×23" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red print 3×28" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border.

2. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing. Quilt as desired.