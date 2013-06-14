Patriotic Prairie Points

Inspired by "Sweet Tea" by Holly Holderman of Lakehouse Dry Goods

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

7/8 yard assorted blue prints (star points, sashing squares, prairie points, binding)

1/2 yard tan print (background)

1/2 yard assorted red prints (star points, sashing squares, prairie points)

3/4 yard tan tone-on-tone print (border)

2-1/4 yards backing fabric

40" square batting

Finished quilt: 33-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45" -wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted blue prints, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

5--3-1/2" squares

39--3" squares

40--2" squares

From tan print, cut:

5--5" squares

12--3-1/2x5" rectangles

8--2x5" rectangles

12--2x3-1/2" rectangles

4--2" squares

From assorted red prints, cut:

4--3-1/2" squares

21--3" squares

32--2" squares

From tan tone-on-tone print, cut:

2--6-1/2x33-1/2" strips for border

2--6-1/2x21-1/2" strips for border

Plan Quilt

To ensure correct fabric placement, arrange all pieces in rows on a design wall before beginning to sew. To assemble, take off only the pieces needed, sew them together, then return the assembled unit to the wall. Once each row is assembled, it will be easy to complete the quilt center.

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of all assorted blue and red 2" squares.

2. Align a marked blue print square with one end of a tan print 2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

img_patrioticpointslg_4.jpg

3. Align a second marked blue print square with opposite end of Step 2 tan print rectangle (Diagram 1). Sew, trim, and press as before to make a blue Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3-1/2x2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make seven blue Flying Geese units total.

5. Using marked red print 2" squares, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make five red Flying Geese units.

Assemble Sashing Rectangles

1. Align a marked blue print 2" square with upper left-hand corner of a tan print 3-1/2x5" rectangle (Diagram 2; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

img_patrioticpointslg_5a.jpg

2. Align a marked red print 2" square with lower right-hand corner of Step 1 tan print rectangle (note direction of drawn line); sew, trim, and press as before.

3. Align a second marked blue print 2" square with lower left-hand corner of Step 2 unit (Diagram 2); sew, trim, and press as before. In same manner sew a marked red print 2" square to upper right-hand corner of Step 2 unit; trim and press to make a sashing rectangle. The sashing rectangle should be 5x3-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Referring to photo, and Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement of marked 2" squares, repeat steps 1–3 to make 12 sashing rectangles total.

img_patrioticpointslg_5b_0.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out assorted blue and red print 3-1/2" squares; tan print 5" squares, 2x5" rectangles, and 2" squares; sashing rectangles; and Flying Geese units in seven rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from Flying Geese units and sashing rectangles.

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 21-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Sew short tan tone-on-tone print border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long tan tone-on-tone print border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Trim batting and backing even with quilt top edges.

3. Fold a blue print 3" square in half diagonally with the wrong side inside to form a corner triangle; press. Repeat to make a second blue corner triangle. Using two red print 3" squares, repeat to make two red corner triangles.

4. Referring to photo, pin a corner triangle in each corner of quilt top, aligning raw edges.

5. Fold an assorted blue print 3" square in half diagonally with the wrong side inside (Diagram 3); press. Fold the folded triangle in half again and press to make a prairie point. Using remaining blue print 3" squares and assorted red print 3" squares, repeat to make 37 blue prairie points and 19 red prairie points total.

img_patrioticpointslg_7a.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 4, pin prairie points to edges of quilt top with raw edges aligned and prairie points pointing toward quilt center. Space them evenly and make sure all double-folded edges face same direction. Overlap adjacent edges. Once you are satisfied with placement of prairie points, sew them to quilt top with a scant 1/4" seam.

img_patrioticpointslg_7b.jpg