Patchwork Place Mats

Use charm squares to make easy place mats with a patchwork pattern.

Designer: Joanna Figueroa of Fig Tree & Co.

Materials for Two Place Mats

42--5" squares assorted prints and dots in red, green, cream, gray, and aqua (place mat tops and backs)

2 yards jumbo rickrack: aqua

2--14-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" pieces fusible medium-weight batting or fleece

Finished place mat: 14×12" excluding rickrack

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From 21 assorted red, green, cream, gray, and aqua prints and dots, cut:

84--2-1⁄2" squares

From aqua rickrack, cut:

4--14-1⁄2"-long pieces

Assemble Place Mat Tops

1. Referring to Place Mat Top Assembly Diagram, lay out 42 assorted red, green, cream, gray, and aqua print and dot 2-1⁄2" squares in six horizontal rows.

100005532_qad-top_600.jpg

2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make place mat top. Press seams in one direction. The place mat top should be 14-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make a second place mat top.

Assemble Place Mat Backs

1. Referring to Place Mat Back Cutting Diagram, lay out remaining 21 assorted red, green, cream, gray, and aqua print and dot 5" squares in three horizontal rows.

100005533_back-cutting_600.jpg

2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make a 32×14" backing piece. Press seams in one direction.

4. Referring to the Place Mat Back Cutting Diagram, cut the backing piece to make:

2--14-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" place mat backs

5. Center and fuse a batting or fleece 14-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle to wrong side of each place mat back.

Assemble Place Mats

1. Pin a 14-1⁄2"-long rickrack piece to right side of one short edge of a place mat top, extending rickrack about 1" beyond each edge of top (Diagram 1). Inside curve of rickrack should just touch short edge of fabric.

100005534_d1_600.jpg

2. Turn over each end of rickrack 1⁄4", and again about 1". Secure folds in place with whipstitches (Diagram 2).

100005535_d2_600.jpg

3. Machine-baste rickrack to place mat top, stitching a scant 1⁄4" from edge.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 at opposite short edge of place mat top.

5. Layer Step 4 place mat top and a place mat back with right sides together. Sew around all edges, leaving a 6" opening along one long side for turning. Turn right side out through opening. Press flat and hand-stitch opening closed. Topstitch 1⁄2" from edges to complete one place mat.