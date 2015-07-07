Pastel Party

Make a pretty spring quilt using pastel and floral fabrics. Fussy-cut sashing squares add a seasonal accent. Fabrics are from the Claire collection by Tribeca for Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by Changing Seasons from designer Sherri McConnell

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1⁄4 yard each of solid yellow, solid blue, and light blue print (blocks, border)

1⁄8 yard each of multicolor floral, white floral, pink polka dot, white polka dot, pink-and-white stripe, and solid green (blocks, sashing)

1⁄3 yard binding print

3⁄4 yard backing fabric

27" square batting

Finished quilt: 18-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 4-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid yellow print, cut:

10--2-3⁄8" squares

5--2" squares

20--1-1⁄4×2" rectangles

From solid blue, cut:

8--2-3⁄8" squares

4--2" squares

16--1-1⁄4×2" rectangles

From light blue print, cut:

2--2×18-1⁄2" border strips

2--2×15-1⁄2" border strips

1--1-1⁄4×25" strip

From multicolor floral, cut:

10--2-3⁄8" squares

4--1-1⁄4" sashing squares

From white floral, cut:

8--2-3⁄8" squares

From each pink polka dot, white polka dot, and pink-and-white stripe, cut:

1--1-1⁄4×25" strip

From solid green, cut:

12--1-1⁄4×5" sashing strips

From binding print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid yellow 2-3⁄8" square and solid blue 2-3⁄8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked solid yellow square atop a multicolor floral 2-3⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100588327_d1_600.jpg

3. Cut apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 1). Each should be 2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 20 yellow triangle-squares total.

5. Using solid blue 2-3⁄8" squares and white floral 2-3⁄8" squares, repeat steps 2–4 to make 16 blue triangle-squares total.

Assemble Side Units

1. Sew together a pink polka dot 1-1⁄4×25" strip and a light blue print 1-1⁄4×25" strip to make a strip set. The strip set should be 2×25" including seam allowances. Cut into twenty 1-1⁄4×2" segments (Diagram 2).

100588328_d2_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, join a Step 1 segment and a solid yellow 1-1⁄4×2" rectangle to make a side unit. The side unit should be 2" square including seam allowances.

100588329_d3_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 20 yellow side units total.

4. Sew together a white polka dot 1-1⁄4×25" strip and a pink-and-white stripe 1-1⁄4×25" strip to make a 2x25" strip set. Cut strip set into sixteen 1-1⁄4x2" segments.

5. Repeat Step 2 using Step 4 segments and solid blue 1-1⁄4×2" rectangles to make 16 blue side units total.

Assemble Churn Dash Blocks

1. For one Churn Dash block, gather four yellow triangle-squares, one solid yellow 2" square, and four yellow side units.

2. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together Step 1 pieces in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. The block should be 5" square including seam allowances.

100588330_d4_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make five yellow Churn Dash blocks total.

4. Using four blue triangle-squares, one solid blue 2" square, and four blue side units, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four blue Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Churn Dash blocks, solid green sashing strips, and multicolor floral print sashing squares in five horizontal rows.

100588331_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward solid green sashing strips.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 15-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

Join light blue print 2×15-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add light blue print 2×18-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.