Paisley to Please

A long-time decorating favorite, the paisley pattern is back with updated flair. Show off hand or machine quilting once the simple piecing and appliqué are done.

Designers: Cori Derkson and Myra Harder

Materials

1 yard mottled white (appliqué foundation)

1⁄4 yard green print (inner border, appliqués)

1 yard mottled gold (middle and outer borders)

7⁄8 yard teal print (outer border, appliqués, binding)

1⁄4 yard gold print (appliqués)

Scraps of pink print and light teal print (appliqués)

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Clear monofilament thread

Finished quilt: 44-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool.

3. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From mottled white, cut:

1--31" square for quilt center

From green print, cut:

2--1 -1⁄2×33" inner border strips

2--1 -1⁄2×31" inner border strips

13 of Pattern D

From mottled gold, cut:

2--4 -1⁄4×401⁄2" middle border strips

2--4 -1⁄4×33" middle border strips

10--5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 40 large triangles total

From teal print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

9--5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an × for 36 large triangles total

4--2 -7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

4--2-1⁄2" squares

9 of Pattern A

From gold print, cut:

9 of Pattern B

From pink print, cut:

15 of Pattern C

9 of Pattern D

From light teal print, cut:

12 of Pattern E

Add Inner and Middle Borders

1. Sew short green print inner border strips to opposite edges of mottled white 31" square. Add long green print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Join short mottled gold middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long mottled gold middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

Appliqué Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appliqué pieces A–E on quilt center; fuse in place. Using clear monofilament thread, machine-zigzag-stitch around each appliqué.

100193371_600_1.jpg

Assemble and Add Outer Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out two teal print small triangles, nine teal print large triangles, and 10 mottled gold large triangles in a row.

2. Layer first two large triangles in row with ends offset by 1/4"; sew together to make a triangle pair (Diagram 1). Press seam toward teal triangle. Add next large triangle to triangle pair (Diagram 2). Press seam toward triangle just added. Add remaining large triangles in same manner. Add a small triangle to each end to complete an outer border strip row (Diagram 3). Repeat to make four outer border strips total.

100234920_600.jpg

100234921_600.jpg

100234922_600.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew outer border strips to opposite edges of appliquéd quilt center. Press seams toward middle border.

4. Sew a teal print 2-1⁄2" square to each end of remaining outer border strips. Press seams toward teal squares. Join outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. This quilt was machine-quilted with an allover feather design. The paisley appliqués are outline-stitched to echo their shape; the multicolor circles are stitched with a spiral motif.