Olde Glory

Set your summer table with a 12-block runner that shows your patriotic flair. Reproduction fabrics in red, navy, and cream give the topper a hint of Americana.

Designer: Debbie Beaves of Violet Patch Quilts, LLC

Materials

9×22" piece (fat eighth) red print (blocks, outer border)

1⁄8 yard each of cream-and-navy flag print and cream grid print (blocks)

5⁄8 yard navy star print (blocks, outer border, binding)

1⁄4 yard navy flag print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard cream-and-red flag print (blocks)

1- 1⁄4 yards cream-red- and-navy flag print (blocks, inner border)

1⁄4 yard red flag print (blocks)

3⁄8 yard red star print (blocks, inner border)

1⁄8 yard navy print (blocks)

1 -3⁄8 yards red eagle print (outer border)

1 -5⁄8 yards backing fabric

32×56" batting

Finished table runner: 25-1⁄4×49-1⁄4"

Finished block: 6" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut the navy and red flag prints, cream-and-red flag print, cream-red-and-navy flag print, and red eagle print lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From red print, cut:

4--4-3⁄8" squares

6--2-1⁄2" squares

From cream-and-navy flag print, cut:

12--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles for position 1

From cream grid print, cut:

12--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles for position 2

From navy star print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--1-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" strips for outer border

2--1-1⁄2×25-1⁄4" strips for outer border

6--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles for position 8B

4--1-1⁄2×4-3⁄8" rectangles for outer border

6--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles for position 3A

From navy flag print, cut:

6--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles for position 7B

6--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles for position 4A

From cream-and-red flag print, cut:

12--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles for position 5

From cream-red-and-navy flag print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" strips for inner border

2--1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" strips for inner border

12--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles for position 6

4--1-1⁄2" squares for inner border

From red flag print, cut:

6--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles for position 7A

6--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles for position 4B

From red star print, cut:

2--1×36-1⁄2" strips for inner border

2--1×15-1⁄2" strips for inner border

6--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles for position 8A

6--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles for position 3B

4--1×1-1⁄2" rectangles for inner border

From navy print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2" squares

From red eagle print, fussy-cut along same portion of stripe for each:

2--4-3⁄8×39-1⁄2" strips for outer border

2--4-3⁄8×15-1⁄2" strips for outer border

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a red print 21⁄2" square and a position 1 cream-and-navy flag print rectangle to make a unit (Diagram 1). Press seam toward rectangle. Join a position 2 cream grid print rectangle to right-hand edge of unit to make a red block center. Press seam toward position 2 rectangle. Repeat to make six red block centers total.

100526027_600.jpg

2. Sew a navy star print position 3A rectangle to bottom edge of a red block center (Diagram 2). Press seam toward position 3A rectangle. Add a navy flag print position 4A rectangle to left-hand edge; press.

100526028_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, continue adding A rectangles in numerical order to make a Log Cabin A block. Press all seams away from block center. The Log Cabin A block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100526029_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six Log Cabin A blocks total.

5. Repeat Step 1 using navy print 2-1⁄2" squares to make six navy block centers total (Diagram 4).

100526030_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, repeat steps 2 and 3 with B rectangles to make six Log Cabin B blocks total.

100526031_600.jpg

Assemble Table Runner Center

Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks in six rows. Join blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction. The table runner center should be 12-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100526032_600_0.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Aligning long edges, join a red star print 1×36-1⁄2" strip and a cream-red-and-navy flag print 1-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" strip to make a long pieced inner border strip. Press seam toward red star print. Repeat to make a second long pieced inner border strip.

2. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, join a cream-red-and-navy flag print 1-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" strip, two red star print 1×1-1⁄2" rectangles, and two cream-red-and-navy flag print 1-1⁄2" squares to make a pieced strip. Press seams toward red star print. The pieced strip should be 1-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Sew a red star print 1×15-1⁄2" strip to a long edge of the pieced strip to make a short pieced inner border strip. Press seam toward red star print. Repeat to make a second short pieced inner border strip.

3. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, join long pieced inner border strips to long edges of table runner center. Join short pieced inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The table runner center now should be 15-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Join a navy star print 1-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" strip and a red eagle print 4-3⁄8×39-1⁄2" strip to make a long pieced outer border strip. Press seam toward navy star print. Repeat to make a second long pieced outer border strip.

5. Referring to Table Runner Assembly Diagram, sew together a red eagle print 4-3⁄8×15-1⁄2" strip, two navy star print 1-1⁄2×4-3⁄8" rectangles, and two red print 4-3⁄8" squares to make a pieced strip. Press seams toward navy star print. The pieced strip should be 4-3⁄8×25-1⁄4" including seam allowances. Join a navy star print 1-1⁄2×25-1⁄4" strip to a long edge of the pieced strip to make a short pieced outer border strip. Press seam toward navy star print. Repeat to make a second short pieced outer border strip.

6. Sew long pieced outer border strips to long edges of table runner center. Join short pieced outer border strips to remaining edges to complete table runner top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Ramona Sorenson stitched feather medallions in the red and navy areas of the Log Cabin blocks and in the red cornerstones of the outer border. Outline-quilting accents star print strips in the borders and eagle and sword motifs in the red eagle print. Stipple quilting fills out both the light block sections and the flag print strips in the inner border.