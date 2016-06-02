Oh, Glory!

Pieced with richly colored prints, the country-style table runner salutes summer. Machine-quilted stars reiterate the patriotic theme.

Designer: Deanne Eisenman of Snuggles Quilts

Materials

7⁄8 yard tan print (blocks, inner and outer borders)

1⁄2 yard dark red print (blocks, outer border)

1⁄2 yard dark blue print (blocks, binding)

1-3⁄8 yards backing fabric

22×49" batting

Finished table runner: 15-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2"

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From tan print, cut:

2--2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2×12-1⁄2" inner border strips

82--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

10--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 triangles total

16--2" squares

From dark red print, cut:

4--3-1⁄2" squares

2--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

100--2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

8--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total

32--2" squares

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of dark red print 2" squares and dark blue print 2" squares.

2. Align a marked dark red print 2" square with one end of a tan print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

100572114_d1_600.jpg

3. Align and sew a second marked dark red print 2" square with opposite end of tan print rectangle (Diagram 1; again note direction of drawn line). Trim and press as before to make a dark red Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 50 dark red Flying Geese units total.

5. Using the marked dark blue print 2" squares and 16 tan print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 16 dark blue Flying Geese units total.

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Pair a dark blue print triangle with a tan print triangle. Sew together to make a dark blue triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press seam toward dark blue triangle. The dark blue triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 dark blue triangle-squares total.

100572115_d2_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 using dark red print triangles and tan print triangles to make four dark red triangle-squares total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, lay out one dark red print 3-1⁄2" square, four dark red Flying Geese units, four dark blue Flying Geese units, four dark blue triangle-squares, four tan print 2" squares, and four tan print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangles in five rows.

100572116_blk_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make a block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in a row. Join to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 9-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100572117_qad_600.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew tan print 2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add tan print 2×12-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 13 dark red Flying Geese units in a row to make a long outer border strip. Repeat to make a second long outer border strip.

3. Join four dark red Flying Geese units in a row; add a dark red triangle-square to each end to make a short outer border strip. Repeat to make a second short outer border strip.

4. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Deanne Eisenman machine-quilted meandering loops and stars across the table runner. She carefully positioned freestyle stars in the dark red centers of the star blocks and in the dark red border triangles.

3. Bind with dark blue print binding strips.