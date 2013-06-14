A New Leaf Table Runner

To make the blocks appear to be straight set, alternate two background fabrics in the leaf blocks, then piece the same fabrics into hourglass units and side setting triangles. For stems, back a green print with no-sew fusible web, then rotary-cut the green print into strips with a pinking blade. Fabrics are from the Joy of Life collection by Mary Capan for Hoffman California Fabrics .

Inspired by Autumn Breeze from designer Darlene Zimmerman of Needlings

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard light blue print (blocks, setting triangles)

1⁄2 yard ivory print (blocks, setting triangles)

5⁄8 yard total assorted dark prints in green, turquoise, gold, and rust (blocks)

1⁄4 yard turquoise print (inner border)

3⁄4 yard multicolor print (outer border, binding)

4x8" rectangle dark green print (stems)

27x55" batting

1-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

3x7" rectangle heavyweight fusible web

Rotary cutter with pinking blade (or pinking shears)

Finished table runner: 20-1⁄8x48-3⁄4"

Finished blocks: 3" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From light blue print, cut:

11--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 44 large triangles total

26--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 52 small triangles total

26--1-1⁄2" squares

From ivory print, cut:

11--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 44 large triangles total

20--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 40 small triangles total

20--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted dark prints, cut 23 matching sets of:

2--1-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

3--1-1⁄2" squares

From turquoise print, cut:

2--1-1⁄4x28" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄4x13" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄4x12" inner border strips

From multicolor print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

2--3-1⁄4x30" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄4x19" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄4x16" outer border strips

Assemble Stem Units

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web 3x7" rectangle onto wrong side of dark green print 4x8" rectangle; let cool. Use a pinking blade to rotary-cut fused rectangle into 23-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" stem strips. Peel off paper backings.

2. Position a stem strip diagonally on right side of a light blue print 1-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1). Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse in place; let cool. Trim off excess stem strip that extends beyond edges of light blue print square to make a blue stem unit. Repeat to make 13 blue stem units total.

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_3.jpg

3. Using cream print 1-1⁄2" squares instead of light blue print, repeat Step 2 to make 10 cream stem units.

Assemble Leaf Blocks

1. For one blue block, gather one blue stem unit, four light blue print small triangles, one light blue print 1-1⁄2" square, and a set of matching dark print pieces (four small triangles and three 1-1⁄2" squares).

2. Sew together a light blue print small triangle and a dark print small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press seam toward dark print. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_4A.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out triangle-squares and remaining gathered pieces in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row; press seams in directions shown in diagram. Join rows to make a blue leaf block; press seams toward middle row. The block should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_4B.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 13 blue leaf blocks total.

5. For each cream block, gather one cream stem unit, four cream print small triangles, one cream print 1-1⁄2" square, and a set of matching dark print pieces (four small triangles and three 1-1⁄2" squares). Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 10 cream leaf blocks.

Assemble Hourglass Blocks and Setting Triangles

1. Join a light blue print large triangle and a cream print large triangle to make a setting triangle (Diagram 4). Press seam toward light blue print triangle. Repeat to make 44 setting triangles total. Put aside 12 setting triangles to be used as side setting triangles in the table runner center.

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_5A.jpg

2. Join two remaining setting triangles to make an hourglass block (Diagram 5). Press seam in one direction. The block should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 hourglass blocks total.

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_5B.jpg

Assemble Table Runner Top

1. Alternating leaf and hourglass blocks, lay out blocks and the 12 side setting triangles in nine diagonal rows (Table Runner Assembly Diagram). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward hourglass blocks and side setting triangles.

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_6A.jpg

2. Join rows to make table runner center. Press seams in one direction.

3. Center turquoise print 1-1⁄4x28" inner border strips on long edges of table runner center; sew strips to edges. Press seams toward border. Trim ends of inner border strips even with angled edges of table runner center (Diagram 6).

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_6B.jpg

4. Sew turquoise print 1-1⁄4x12" inner border strips to opposite short edges of table runner center. Press strips open, pressing seams toward border. Trim strips even with edges of adjacent border strips (Diagram 7). Add turquoise print 1-1⁄4x13" inner border strips to remaining edges of quilt center. Press and trim as before (Diagram 8).

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_6C.jpg

a-new-leaf-table-runnerlg_6D.jpg

5. Repeat Step 3 to sew multicolor print 3-1⁄4x30" outer border strips to long edges of table runner center and trim.

6. Repeat Step 4 to sew multicolor print 3-1⁄4x16" and 3-1⁄4x19" outer border strips to short edges of table runner center and trim to complete table runner top.

Finish Table Runner

1. Layer table runner top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.