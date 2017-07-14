Mini Spinner

Play with light and dark prints in a mini quilt that showcases spinning triangles. Fabrics are from the Literary collection by Heather Givans for Windham Fabrics .

Designer: Heather Givans of Crimson Tate

Materials

11--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted light prints (blocks)

11--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted dark prints (blocks)

1⁄3 yard binding fabric

7⁄8 yards backing fabric

29×33" batting

Finished quilt: 20-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2"

Finished block: 4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. To speed the cutting process, designer Heather Givans rotary-cut the Triangle Pattern using the Footnote Quilt acrylic ruler.

From assorted light prints, cut:

30--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 60 corner triangles total (15 sets of 4 matching corner triangles)

120 total of Triangle Pattern (30 sets of four matching pinwheel triangles)

From assorted dark prints, cut:

30--2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 60 corner triangles total (15 sets of 4 matching corner triangles)

120 total of Triangle Pattern (30 sets of four matching pinwheel triangles)

From binding fabric cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. From one dark print, gather gather four pinwheel triangles and four corner triangles. From one light print, gather four pinwheel triangles.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a light pinwheel triangle atop a dark pinwheel triangle. Sew together a pair of long edges to make a triangle pair. Repeat to make four triangle pairs.

100517771_web-d1_600.jpg

3. Lay out triangle pairs in a circle (Diagram 2). Join pairs to make two octagon halves (Diagram 3). Sew together octagon halves to make an octagon unit.

100517772_web-d2_600.jpg

100517773_web-d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew dark print corner triangles to the light print pinwheel triangles to make a dark print block. Trim block to 4-1⁄2" square.

100517774_web-d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make 15 dark print blocks total.

6. Repeat steps 1–4, sewing light print corner triangles to dark print pinwheel triangles, to make 15 light print blocks total (Diagram 5).

100517775_web-d5_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange blocks in six rows, alternating dark print and light print blocks. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100517776_web-qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 20-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with binding strips.